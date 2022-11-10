JORDILIGHT NAMED TO TIME’S LIST OF THE BEST INVENTIONS OF 2022
TIME recognized the high-tech utility tool that’s changing the one-dimensional flashlight industryDELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- JordiLight is excited to announce its premiere utility flashlight has been named to TIME’s list of Best Inventions of 2022. TIME’s annual list showcases the year’s top inventions that “make the world better, smarter and even a bit more fun.”
“It took years to actualize my idea for JordiLight, which came to me one night in a dream, into a reality. I am proud that TIME has recognized the importance of this invention as it not only disrupts the way the flashlight industry has operated for decades with cutting-edge technology and versatility, but also helps make life easier, safer and brighter. Whether users are embarking on a challenging underwater adventure, a classified professional mission or a daily task like walking the dog or sending kids to the bus stop, JordiLight lights the way,” said Robert Haddad, JordiLight Founder and CEO.
To assemble the Best Inventions of 2022 list, TIME solicited nominations from its editors and correspondents around the world, as well as through an online application process. Their team then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, creativity, efficacy, ambition and impact.
JordiLight is the only multifaceted flashlight tool designed with a bendable U-shape that is attachable, wearable, versatile, waterproof in up to 164 feet of water and made with cutting-edge technology that includes a built-in e-compass, navigation and app. Created with high-risk scenarios and emergencies in mind, JordiLight detects if a user falls or needs help, and sends a help signal via the app to a pre-saved contact.
JordiLight welcomes individuals around the world to be part of its innovation process by joining its soon-to-launch campaign on the popular crowdfunding site, Kickstarter. It’s easy to invest in JordiLight’s industry-changing developments by purchasing base bundles at highly discounted prices or volunteering a larger investment. Checkout JordiLight on Kickstarter.com.
To view TIME’s full list of the Best Inventions of 2022, visit time.com/best-inventions-2022
To learn more about JordiLight, visit its website, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
