State extends application period for fiscal year 2022-2023 planning and management grants in CAMA counties; Deadline is Dec. 1

Morehead City, NC

Nov 9, 2022

The N.C. Division of Coastal Management (DCM) announced today that the application period for local government planning and management grants for the 2022-2023 fiscal year has been extended. Local governments in the 20-county coastal area are invited to apply for funding for projects that are anticipated to begin Dec. 15 and to be completed by June 2023.

Local governments interested in applying for financial assistance must complete and submit one copy of the grant application via email to their local DCM District Planner. Applications must be submitted to DCM on or before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. Due to the fast-approaching deadline applicants may hold the required public hearing after submitting their application.

Grant funding will be prioritized for Beach, Shoreline and Water Management projects. Prioritized projects include:

Beach Management Plans in accordance with 15A NCAC 07J.1200; and

Local Ordinances Covering Estuarine and Navigable Waters.

DCM will review the applications and make awards based upon available funding. Local governments are encouraged to include their local contribution in their FY 2022-23 budget. All final applicants will be notified in December whether their project has been selected for funding.

Local government matching contributions for planning and management projects shall be at least 25% of the total project cost. For Tier 1 counties and their municipalities, the match is at least 10%. At least half of the local contribution must be cash match; the remainder may be in-kind.

Further information and application materials are available on DCM’s website.

# # #