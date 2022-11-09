Local bank supports local financial education
The Union Bank Company donates to Marion Matters
We have always been appreciative of the support from The Union Bank Company”MARION, OH, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just north past Delaware, the city of Marion is feeling the pressure of rising costs. While things are looking up for this Ohio city, unemployment is still an issue. Marion Matters, a local nonprofit, is committed to helping its citizens through economic trials by offering financial education programs. As a community-focused organization, The Union Bank Company is committed to giving its customers the tools needed to manage their money.
— Heidi Jones, Executive Director of Marion Matters
Last month, The Union Bank Co. selected Marion Matters as a featured nonprofit to receive funding to help with financial education programming. “Giving the citizens of Marion the tools they need to stay ahead and out of financial crisis is very important to The Union Bank Company,” said Pam Workman, Marion Bank Manager. “We have been supporting this organization for years and plan to continue to do so through monetary donation and volunteer opportunities,” she added.
Marion Matters offers courses for adults, teens, and businesses. Some of the programming available includes “Getting Ahead,” Financial Literacy, Wednesday Workshops, “R-Rules,” and workforce retention tools. They recently held an event called “Bridges Out Of Poverty” for local leaders to address issues like community barriers and workplace challenges.
“We have always been appreciative of the support from The Union Bank Company,” said Heidi Jones, Executive Director of Marion Matters. “They have their own free financial literacy program on their website which aligns with the Marion Matters mission,” she added.
To learn more about the organization or to support them visit www.marionmatters.org.
ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANY
Since 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has grown to include 18 offices across northwest and central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima (Bellefontaine Avenue, Elida Road, Shawnee Road), Marion (Main Street, Richland Road), Ottawa, Paulding, Pemberville, and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the very best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at www.theubank.com.
