The Christmas Season - a Time to Rejoice
The Christmas story
Gift giving can be done in secret, also, by knocking at the door and hiding behind a bush. My children were thrilled when they saw the faces of the surprised neighbor as he called his children to the door to see what was at their doorstep. They remember those days with fond memories.
As we buy gifts for the family and listen to I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas, do we think about the real reason we celebrate Christmas? Do our children understand who Jesus Christ is? How about our teenagers? Do they comprehend who He really is and what He did for them? This is the perfect time to help them understand why we celebrate Christmas. It is a time to talk about Jesus Christ. It is a time to teach our children who He is.
There are many children’s books about the stories of Jesus. Each one has cartoon-like drawings for young children and told in a simple way for them to understand. But how about our older children who can read and would much rather read something that fits their age? Is there something for them to read?
Thirteen years ago that very thought inspired me to write such a book for my grandchildren in narrative style so they could get to know Jesus. This style of writing brings the stories to life so they can understand the scriptures better. After much thought, I realized it was time to publish this book on Amazon. These inspirational stories are for all ages to read… from eight to ninety-eight. The font is larger for easier reading, especially for children, teenagers, and grandparents.
In “The Christmas Story and Other beloved Stories of Jesus,” you will learn about the birth of Jesus, the angel who told the shepherds about His birth, and the star that led wise men miles upon miles away to visit the Christ child. How about the miracles that Jesus performed? From the healing of the sick to feeding the five thousand with five barley loaves and two small fishes… from calming the wind and the waves to walking on water. These stories help our children to realize that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God.
This book includes inspirational paintings by Del Parson. His paintings give us a feeling of reverence and peace. The colors are exquisite and the style of painting tells a story about the Savior. You can actually feel the love that Jesus has for us as you gaze at the lovely paintings. To learn more about Del Parson and his inspirational paintings, visit http://www.delparson.com.
After reading this book, Sunnie Reviews wrote: “A beautiful book written in an easy to understand style for adults and young people alike. The words and the artwork are amazing. The art is from a renowned artist. This is a great gift idea for younger readers to help them realize the important events that are well explained in this book.”
The Christmas Story and Other beloved Stories of Jesus, written by Linda Weaver Clarke, is available on Amazon.
Linda Weaver Clarke
Author Linda Weaver Clarke
