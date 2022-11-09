Galacto-Oligosaccharides Market Size Forecast to Reach $1.8 billion by 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The adoption of galacto-oligosaccharides within the beverages segment will augment the growth of the market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Galacto-oligosaccharides market size is projected to reach $1.8 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Galacto-Oligosaccharides also known as oligogalactose or transgalactooligosaccharides belong to the group of prebiotics. Additionally, it is a non-digestible food ingredients that settles in one’s gut and helps in the secretion of beneficial bacteria or bifidobacterial. The said form of ingredient benefits kids for proper absorption of nutrients and maintaining flourishing gut flora. Probiotics (Lactobacillus) or (Saccharomyces Boulardi) and Prebiotics (GOS) are interdependent, hence one cannot totally exclude the other. The former is a group of bacteria while the latter acts as a probable food for the good bacterial class. The said relation is expressed in the most common terminology, however, chemically the functioning is complex. Furthermore, GOS has been covertly used as a sweetener for basic milk items such as raw milk or infant nutrition. It allows for better mix and shelf stability while simultaneously reducing the overall lactose protein.

The general sentience for incorporating a healthy diet while managing basic aspects of nutrition along with regulatory nods from FDA and ESFA are some of the drivers for the Galacto-Oligosaccharides Industry for the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Europe’s galacto-oligosaccharides market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. The said product is obtained and broken down from lactose, and Europe’s milk and confectionery industry readily allow for product expansion.

2. Further, the said compound has been actively used in infant formula, for which an active demand has been felt in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period of 2022-2027 owing to the rise within the use of end-products industry and robust infrastructural capabilities present and in-works which would substantiate demand fulfillment.

3. The use of the said ingredient beyond the regular use in infant formula would allow the market to grow. However, a reduction in the overall global fertility would hamper the already established infant section. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Galacto-Oligosaccharides Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The syrup segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. A recent nod from ESFA to adopt GOS in food applications and beverages comes as a ready move for the said form.

2. In vitro studies revealed that 4.4% growth in levels of good bacteria was observed post-consumption of GOS. Further consumption increased the levels by another 2%. Moreover, it increases the bowel frequency amongst infants. However, Food and Beverages segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

3. The galacto-oligosaccharides market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. Europe held a dominant market share of 32% in the year 2021.

4. For the said conclusion, a study was conducted on 64 healthy people and double binds basis was kept evaluating results. Furthermore, the senior population is growing at a significant pace since the baby boomers of the 1960s have started to age. Additionally, a report from CDC suggests that by 2036, both North America and Asia will have an approximate weightage of 25% for their elder population.

5. As per World Bank reports, the overall fertility rates are declining over the world. The said point can be ascertained with the declining population ages between 0-14. For example, in 2000, the total percentage of children between 0-14 years comprised of 30% of the total population.

6. The said proportion touched 27.01 in 2010 and now has further declined to touch 25.482 in 2020. In 2017, for the least developed nations, the average child per woman was 4.03, which has stepped down to 3.87 in 2020. The less developed countries have seen a reduction from 2.60 children per woman in 2017 to 2.40 in 2020.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Galacto-oligosaccharides industry are -

1. Nissin Sugar

2. Friesland Campina

3. Kerry Group

4. Samyang

5. Clasado BioSciences

