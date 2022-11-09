ScanMyPhotos.com: How to get digital copies from 35mm slide carousels

How to get digital copies from photographs, slides, negatives and home movie film

ScanMyPhotos solved the most significant challenge of economically and quickly digitizing long-forgotten boxes of KODAK® 35mm slide carousels.” — Mitch Goldstone, CEO, ScanMYPhotos.com

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remember those yellow boxes of 35mm analog slide carousels? That vault of family nostalgia is being revisited for the first time in decades and just in time for the holiday family gatherings.

ScanMyPhotos.com, which preserved more than one billion pictures since 1990 and invented the bulk high-speed photo scanning category, announces another digital innovation today. This time it is for bulk 35mm slide carousel scanning to solve another pre-digital photography challenge.

As business is about solving problems, the hunt to rediscover family history led to a new way to affordably get digital copies from analog 35mm slide carousels. ScanMyPhotos announces the solution by digitizing up to 140 slides per carousel starting at $40, plus popular add-on extra services at discounted prices to enhance archival experience.

According to Mitch Goldstone, CEO at ScanMyPhotos.com, the top question asked by photo archivists is how to post online digital copies from 35mm slide carousels. Goldstone said, “Until now, primarily smartphone pictures were uploaded to post on all the photo-sharing apps. Missing were those vaults of decades-past photo memories stored in boxes of 35mm slide carousels--not viewed since first developed.

Remember those travel, family gatherings, and events locked away in slide carousels?

Background: ScanMyPhotos.com has professionally preserved more than one billion happy memories, milestones, and special event photos for its customers since 1990. The photo digitizing company specializes in photo, 35mm slide, and negative film scanning. All photo digitization and fulfillment are professionally performed on-site at the ScanMyPhotos.com corporate headquarters in Irvine, CA.

Digitizing pictures is this fast at ScanMyPhotos.com