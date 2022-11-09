“QC NGO Announces the Launch of her Third Novel –The Only Girl” An Intriguing Tale of A Brave Girl In A Boy’s World
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Only Girl, written by QC NGO, is a captivating high school romantic comedy. A large part of the story revolves around football. Kairi Vo is the protagonist and is going through quite an interesting journey. It all started when Kairi was transferred to Pumas High School in Southern California at the very beginning of her senior year. The family has moved from Baltimore, Maryland, to have some time away from the snow. Growing up with two brothers, Kairi is a free-spirited girl who doesn’t really care what people have to think or say about her decisions.
The story is a rollercoaster of events taking place as Kairi Vo decides to join a boy’s football team, a difficult yet daring decision to take. Not every day, we see a girl taking a courageous step despite the challenges staring right in her face. Further down the plot, it also emphasizes the warm relationship of the protagonist with her family.
QC Ngo’s work is incredible and worth reading. It is one reason that people of almost any age, from middle-aged to elderly folks, enjoy reading her work. She is an emerging author who realized her interest in writing and decided to pursue her talents. Her third book will be released in 2022; as amazing as it sounds, 20 more are yet to come. She is an extremely diverse writer and has written in almost every genre, including tragedy, romantic comedy, action and mystery. Currently, she has forty stories running in her creative mind. And has written 17 books over the course of 2-3 years. These days she is working on her 18th and 19th books.
Undoubtedly what differentiates QC Ngo from others is her unique writing style. Her stories are sweet, short and interesting. If you sit in to read her book, it can take around three hours or less. As a fiction writer, she tends to take a lot of inspiration from real-life events and individuals.
