Transportation Commission awards over $62 million in contracts during special meeting

CHEYENNE, Wyo.  — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $62 million in contracts for three Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its November 4 special business meeting.

Minnesota-based Ames Construction, Inc., was awarded a bid of nearly $59.8 million for combined projects in Teton County involving a bridge replacement, grading, paving, concrete work, fencing and other work on Wyoming Highway 22. The contracted completion date is June 30, 2025.

The commission awarded a nearly $1.6 million bid to Montana-based Z&Z Seal Coating, Inc., for a project involving crack sealing in various locations in Albany, Carbon and Laramie Counties.

Z&Z Seal Coating was also awarded an $859,312 bid for a crack sealing project in various locations within Lincoln, Sublette and Sweetwater Counties.

Both Z&Z Seal Coating projects have a contracted completion date of May 31, 2023.

All of the above projects are primarily funded with Federal dollars. Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bidder.

-30-

