Park West Gallery Donates 35-Piece Art Collection to Children Are People’s HOPEfest 2022
The beautiful collection is valued at more than $100,000 and will be auctioned during the event.
The brilliance and beauty captured in this collection is truly remarkable.”GALLATIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children Are People, Inc. (CAP), a nonprofit organization inspiring character development, academic achievement and community involvement in at-risk youth, recently received a 35-piece art collection worth more than $100,000 that will be auctioned during HOPEfest, the organization’s annual capstone fundraiser.
— Susan Superczynski, Executive Director at CAP
The donation comes from Park West Gallery, and includes a striking array of impressionist landscapes, vibrant pop art and colorful still life paintings. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Park West Gallery is the world’s largest art dealer, bringing the experience of collecting fine art to more than 3 million customers since 1969.
John Block, Principal Auctioneer and Executive Vice President of Park West Gallery, has more than 20 years of industry experience. He plays a leading role in the gallery’s sales and operations management, strategic planning, training, development and more.
Block is also serving as the auctioneer for HOPEfest, which takes place on Saturday, November 12, at 6 p.m. in the Premier Centre Banquet Hall at Hendersonville Expo Center.
“For more than 50 years, Park West Gallery has helped art lovers and collectors around the world enjoy beautiful works from the world’s most talented artists,” said Block. “We feel blessed and honored to help raise funds for a wonderful organization like CAP, whose students have shown no shortage of artistic talent themselves.”
Susan Superczynski, Executive Director at CAP, said she was floored when she first saw some of the pieces that will be up for auction during HOPEfest, including a piece from Wyland—a world renown artist and conservationist known for his breathtaking outdoor murals featuring life-size whales and other sea life.
“The brilliance and beauty captured in this collection is truly remarkable,” said Superczynski. “We are so thankful for Park West Gallery’s generosity and assistance in making HOPEfest an event that will benefit our students, staff members and volunteers for years to come.”
In addition to the art, HOPEfest’s online auction features a wide variety of sought-after items, including a seven-day cruise package, autographed memorabilia from Jon Bon Jovi and Morgan Wallen, and a resort vacation in Panama City, Florida.
CAP’s annual fundraiser is a foundational event that fuels the organization’s mission to unlock the potential of at-risk youth, to remove barriers to their success, and to inspire character development, academic achievement, and community involvement. Last year’s fundraiser generated more than $220,000, which CAP will use to help furnish its new building.
To learn more about CAP, buy HOPEfest tickets and register for the online auction, visit childrenarepeopletn.org.
About Children Are People, Inc.
For more than 20 years, the volunteers, staff, and donors of Children Are People, Inc. (CAP) have worked together to serve and support at-risk youth throughout Sumner County, Tennessee. CAP provides a safe, structured space where kids can learn, play and flourish—without charging fees to families. From tutoring to community involvement projects, CAP’s programs ensure each student receives caring attention from positive role models who help pave the way for a thriving future. For more information, visit childrenarepeopletn.org.
About Park West Gallery
Park West Gallery is the world's largest art dealer, bringing the experience of collecting fine art to more than 3 million customers since 1969. Whether it's masterpieces from history's greatest artists or the latest artwork from leading contemporary icons, Park West offers something for everyone through its accessible art exhibitions and auctions all over the world. You can learn more about Park West Gallery and its over 50-year history at parkwestgallery.com
