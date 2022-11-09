Tené Nicole Creative Agency Celebrates Powerhouse Women at 4th Annual SupportYourGirlfriends Pow(H)er Two-Day Experience
Honorees include Misa Hylton, Tonya Lewis Lee, Valeshia Butterfield Jones, Linda Sarsour, and many others
Our mission is to offer positive opportunities that elevate and lift women to their highest potential,””NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fabulous influencers from business, politics, media, and entertainment industries will convene for the 4th Annual Pow(H)er Experience and Award Dinner presented over two days. Taking place on Tuesday, November 15th, and Wednesday, November 16th.
— Nikkia McClain
The two-day experience will start with award-winning entrepreneurs, journalists, experts, and strategists will present workshops on financial freedom, monetization, wealth management, personal development, and digital & innovative technology strategies at Ernst & Young (EY) headquarters at Hudson Yards. The one-day conference is followed by the highly anticipated 4th Annual Pow(H)er Awards dinner that recognizes impressive and innovative women for their achievements and improvements in their respective careers at the exquisite Dream Hotel Downtown.
These amazing 2022 honorees will be presented with the “Unapologetically HER” Award:
Misa Hylton, Stylist and Fashion Designer
Tonya Lewis Lee, Producer, Film Director, Writer, Entrepreneur,
Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Global Head of Inclusion for Google, Inc.
Erica Duignan, Founder and General Partner at Reign Ventures
Dr. Angelique Anderson-Nunez, Medicine Specialist & Pediatric Physician
Aisha “Pinky” Cole - CEO of “Slutty Vegan”
Lauren Maillian - CEO of “digitalundivided”
Kelly Jackson - Music Executive, Marketing Professional, Talent Producer
Linda Sarsour - Social Justice Activist
Lyndsay Levingston - Founder of SurviveHER™
“Our mission is to offer positive opportunities that elevate and lift women to their highest potential,” said Nikkia McClain, founder of Tene Nicole Marketing and PR. “The ultimate goals, through this curated awards ceremony, are to inspire HER, support HER, celebrate HER and empower HER!”
Pow(H)er Awards has partnered with LASIO Professional Hair Care, Novartis, Grow with Google, Chase for Business, and many other sponsors to power the event. To register your media outlet for the event, click here. For more information about Pow(H)er Awards dinner tickets or sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://2022powherawards.splashthat.com.
ABOUT TENÉ NÍCOLE
Tené Nícole is a boutique, one-stop, full-service creative agency located in New Jersey. The firm maximizes its clients’ exposure via an extensive network of contacts in support of their campaigns, events, goals, and initiatives. The firm delivers industry-leading media campaigns to the doorsteps of its clientele while doing its part to help create memorable experiences. Tené Nícole is a leader in its class because of its distinctive, strategic and diverse public relations model that creates opportunities and results for its clients.
Marilyn Remo
Tene Nicole Full Creative Agency
+1 201-638-2685
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn