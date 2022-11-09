Submit Release
Designating Associates of an Al-Qa’ida Financial Facilitator

The United States is taking action against two associates of U.S.-designated Al-Qa’ida facilitator Ahmed Luqman Talib, pursuant to a sanctions authority that targets terrorist groups and their supporters.

The Department of the Treasury is designating Mohamad Irshad Mohamad Haris Nizar, a Sri Lanka-based business partner of Talib, and Turkey-based Musab Turkmen, Talib’s brother-in-law and business partner.

Talib was designated in 2020 for materially assisting al-Qa’ida.  Australian authorities arrested Talib in March 2021 and charged him with preparing incursions into foreign states for the purpose of engaging in hostile activities.

The United States will continue to disrupt al-Qa’ida’s transnational financial facilitation network and its associates globally.  For more information on today’s action, please see the Department of the Treasury’s press release.

