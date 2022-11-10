Gillett Public Library Hosts Book Signing Event for Cozy Mystery Author Casey Cardel
Gillett Public Library will host a book signing for Casey Cardel, author of the debut paranormal cozy mystery, Better Gnomes & Gardens.
Cardel offers a classic cozy mystery that will make fantasy readers yearn for Mysty Haven's magical coffee and Bob's next adventure.”GILLETT, WI, US, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gillett Public Library will host a book signing event for Casey Cardel, author of the debut paranormal cozy mystery, Better Gnomes & Gardens on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 5PM to 6PM. The event will also include a drawing for a free hardcover copy of Better Gnomes & Gardens and a Casey Cardel tote with goodies mentioned in the book provided by the author.
Better Gnomes & Gardens, the first of the Mysty Haven Mystery series by Casey Cardel made its debut on October 25, 2022. Since then, it has charmed readers worldwide with its witty and loveable characters woven into a fun-filled classical cozy mystery. The story follows Bob McLarney who recently moved to the hidden town of Mysty Haven with a fresh degree in journalism. Bob’s passion for the unusual led him on a trail searching for the legendary Bigfoot. Not everyone agreed with Bob’s first article and his bright future as a reporter for the Mysty Haven Weekender ended abruptly.
While at a local café, contemplating his decisions, Bob is approached by an elderly gentleman to find a missing gnome. Bob agrees to help. His good intentions don’t waver when the local sheriff believes Bob is the thief. Not entirely sure how to find the gnome, Bob fumbles through suspects and uncovers a sinister plot and the mystical secrets of Mysty Haven’s good folk.
The story’s paranormal flare revolves around the residents who reside in Mysty Haven, a safe place to live if you’re not human. However, since it’s a paranormal town filled with werewolves, vampires, faeries, gnomes, and more, anyone could turn up missing or dead.
"Replete with wry humor and its winning combination of paranormal influence and intrigue, Better Gnomes & Gardens is highly recommended reading for fans of either genre and anyone who looks for compelling reading."-D. Donovan, Senior Reviewer, MIDWEST BOOK REVIEWS
Casey Cardel resides in a small town of Wisconsin and enjoys gardening, cooking and movies. When not enjoying the simple things in life, planning the next caper in the Mysty Haven series is always on the agenda.
Meet the author team behind this exciting new series as they discuss the book and the series. The number of books available will be limited. Cardel will be donating two hardcover copies to the Gillett Public Library as well as two hardcover copies to the Gillett School District for the school’s library. For more information on the upcoming event contact the Gillett Public Library at 920-855-6224.
