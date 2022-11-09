Global Vodka Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 3.9% During the Forecast Period 2022-2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Sweep modernization and spiraling exuberant nightlife culture are Anticipated to Boost Product Demand Global Vodka Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The global Vodka market size is estimated to reach $38.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Vodka is frequently delineated as distilled spirit or distilled alcoholic beverage fabricated from starch-rich grains such as wheat malt, flaked maize, rye, and sorghum. Ethanol and water are two primary liquids that vodka consists of. Vodka preparation includes the fermentation of fruit and grains with bacteria and yeast to convert possible sugars into alcohols. Fermentation is immediately followed by distillation (purification) where the obtained liquid is heated to enlarge its alcohol by volume content. After distillation water is poured in order to reduce the overall alcohol content. The alcohol by volume content of vodka may vary from region to region, however, it generally holds an ABV of around 37-40%. Owing to the requirements imposed on alcohol used in vodka production, mainly the content of methanol, acetaldehyde, ethyl acetate, and higher alcohols is measured via direct sample injection into the gas chromatograph equipped with a flame ionization detector (FID). It was originated in the Russian Federation and Poland and holds a massive fan following in European countries like Poland and Germany. Similar to wines, if taken in moderate quantity vodkas do have several health benefits such as destressing, proper hair growth, weight loss, and reduced risks of inflammation and heart complications. The global vodka market outlook is interestingly quite captivating due to enlarging spirit consumption by millennials. Nevertheless, innovative flavors, stimulating trends of night-life, and augmenting living standards and GDP per capita income are the primary factors set to drive the growth of the Global Vodka Market for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, the Europe Vodka Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. Heightening alcohol consumption and Sweep modernization is said to be a preeminent driver driving the growth of the Global Vodka Market. Rigid government policies and leanings toward drinks with low alcohol by volume content are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Vodka Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The flavored vodka segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to the availability of organic options. Many companies like “Prairie Organic Spirits” offer options of organically prepared flavored vodka which are gaining utmost recognition among consumers.

2. The growth is owing to the wide-scale presence of wine shops in urban and bucolic areas. According to a recent report, with a 1.3% expansion in 2021, the number of liquor stores in the U.S. reached around 43000.

3. Furthermore, on-trade is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to the re-entry of on-trade facilities into business as infection rates are curbing. Moreover, on-trade channels like bars help people associate with strangers and extend varieties of options that off-trade don’t.

4. The Global Vodka Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Europe held the largest share with 38% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as heavy consumption of vodka on annual basis.

5. As of 2022 more than 50% of the population of the world is residing in urban areas. Nevertheless, 2/3rd of the total world population is projected to migrate toward cities by 2050. Developing countries like India are witnessing a major surge in urban population with more than 32-33% of the total population living in cities.

6. How modern and open-minded they are ” Millennials have started visiting bars and discos in the name of trends like “Live in the moment.” According to a report, youngsters account for more than 21% of the bar’s revenue. As a result, nightlife trends are intensifying and driving the global vodka market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Vodka industry are -

1. Brown-Forman

2. Belvedere

3. Bacardi

4. Constellation Spirits

5. Diageo

