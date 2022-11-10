Submit Release
Legendary Program Director Charlie Cook, WSM-FM VP Country Cumulus Media Nashville Catches a Home Run For The Heroes

Jason M. Jones releases For The Heroes on Veterans day to honor military personnel and first responders

UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The radio programmer is the first to spin "For The Heroes" a newly released single by Jason M. Jones. He stated, "it's such an important topic for America today." The song makes its debut airing on WSM-FM Nashville on veterans day. When asked about his inspiration for the song Jason M. Jones replied, " I wanted to say thank you to the veterans, active duty military, and the first responders that risk their lives every day." Who better deserves thanks?

Jones is a Los Angeles native who comes from a musical family deeply immersed in music; his mother was a child prodigy classical pianist who alternated as an organist with Billy Preston at church and played with the butte county symphony orchestra. It comes as no surprise that Jones is a multi-instrumentalist and composer for film and T.V. his newly released "For The Heroes" is a thought-provoking yet poignant Americana anthem.

The single is now available on Spotify, Amazon, and Apple Music including most digital outlets.

FOR THE HEROES
(Lyrics) J.Jones
Dead beat daddy never gave a dime Came home from the war out of his mind Stays drunk and high, still a good guy Ran into the firing line
And pulled us out in the nick of time
This is for the heroes that you never see on TV The unsung heroes, everyday celebrities
This is for the heroes that you never see on TV The unsung heroes, sacrifice for you and me
Everyone was runnin’ for their lives
The first law of survival on their minds
One second before the blast
He ran into the fiery crash
One second you wait too long and it could be your last
This is for the heroes that you never see on TV The unsung heroes, everyday celebrities
This is for the heroes that you never see on TV The unsung heroes, sacrifice for you and me
Back in the day they say he would never back down He would always stand his ground
Never afraid to fight, he could always throw down American prides in our blood
Sending a worldwide message We need a worldwide blessing Sending a worldwide message We need a worldwide blessing This is for the heroes
Unsung heroes, everyday celebrities Instrumental
Sending a worldwide message We need a worldwide blessing

