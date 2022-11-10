Legendary Program Director Charlie Cook, WSM-FM VP Country Cumulus Media Nashville Catches a Home Run For The Heroes

Jason M. Jones "For The Heroes."

Jason M. Jones releases For The Heroes on Veterans day to honor military personnel and first responders

it's such an important topic for America today.” — Charlie Cook

UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The radio programmer is the first to spin "For The Heroes" a newly released single by Jason M. Jones. He stated, "it's such an important topic for America today." The song makes its debut airing on WSM-FM Nashville on veterans day. When asked about his inspiration for the song Jason M. Jones replied, " I wanted to say thank you to the veterans, active duty military, and the first responders that risk their lives every day." Who better deserves thanks?

Jones is a Los Angeles native who comes from a musical family deeply immersed in music; his mother was a child prodigy classical pianist who alternated as an organist with Billy Preston at church and played with the butte county symphony orchestra. It comes as no surprise that Jones is a multi-instrumentalist and composer for film and T.V. his newly released "For The Heroes" is a thought-provoking yet poignant Americana anthem.

The single is now available on Spotify, Amazon, and Apple Music including most digital outlets.

FOR THE HEROES

(Lyrics) J.Jones

Dead beat daddy never gave a dime Came home from the war out of his mind Stays drunk and high, still a good guy Ran into the firing line

And pulled us out in the nick of time

This is for the heroes that you never see on TV The unsung heroes, everyday celebrities

This is for the heroes that you never see on TV The unsung heroes, sacrifice for you and me

Everyone was runnin’ for their lives

The first law of survival on their minds

One second before the blast

He ran into the fiery crash

One second you wait too long and it could be your last

This is for the heroes that you never see on TV The unsung heroes, everyday celebrities

This is for the heroes that you never see on TV The unsung heroes, sacrifice for you and me

Back in the day they say he would never back down He would always stand his ground

Never afraid to fight, he could always throw down American prides in our blood

Sending a worldwide message We need a worldwide blessing Sending a worldwide message We need a worldwide blessing This is for the heroes

Unsung heroes, everyday celebrities Instrumental

Sending a worldwide message We need a worldwide blessing