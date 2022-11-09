Kuruma Imports Sponsoring Marine Toys for Tots Program to Give Children in Need Free Toys for the Holidays
Kuruma Imports is participating in the Toys for Tots Holiday Drive, an annual event designed to provide the community’s less fortunate children with toys.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kuruma Imports, South Florida, is participating in the popular Toys for Tots program, an annual event designed to provide the community’s less fortunate children with toys for the holidays. This is the first year the Kuruma Team has participated in the toy drive, and they are very happy to be a part of it. Donors at Kuruma Imports are entered into a drawing to win a gift basket of prizes during the Holiday Open House, which will take place Sunday, December 4th from 4 PM until 8 PM.
It’s that time of the season, and Kuruma Imports is in the gift-giving spirit by sponsoring the popular holiday program that gives brand-new toys to community children in need. "It is a privilege to support just a great cause and be able to make children happy."
Starting November 1st to December 4th, the Kuruma Imports Team will be accepting donations of toys for the Marine Toys for Tots program. If you wish to help, new unwrapped toys can be dropped off at Kuruma Imports located at 7105 NW 41 Street, Miami, Florida 33166. Office hours are Monday through Saturday between 10 AM and 5 PM. All donated toys will be distributed to local children who are less fortunate than others.
Jorge Lopez of Kuruma Imports, an established Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) importer in Miami, Florida, will be entering donors into a drawing for a gift basket full of prizes. He says the winning donor does have to be present for the drawing, which will take place on Sunday, December 4th during their Holiday Open House.
Although the toy drive ends on December 4th, the Kuruma Team say the showroom will not close for the holidays until December 24th. They offer a variety of right-hand drive classic JDM cars, kei trucks, and mini kei vans from Japan. The dealer showroom will re-open on December 27th. They look forward to a nice turnout for donations to the Toys for Tots program during the Holiday Open House event on December 4, 2022, from 4 PM until 8 PM, where all that attend are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy valued at $10 or more.
About Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots began in 1947 as the brain child of Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks and his wife, Diane, who was the real inspiration. She handcrafted dolls and asked Bill to deliver them to an agency that supports children in need. Presently, the Marine Toys for Tots Program collected and distributed 19 million toys to 7.3 million less fortunate children annually, allowing them to experience the joy of Christmas and receive a message of hope that otherwise would not have been there. Toys for Tots brings the joy of Christmas and hope to the community's less fortunate children.
About Kuruma Imports
Kuruma Imports, LLC has been owned and operated by true enthusiasts since 2015. We are a licensed, bonded, and insured dealer specializing in importing 25+ year old, federally legal, classic right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles. All vehicles have fully transferable Florida titles Kuruma Imports is passionate about Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) cars and we are intent on sharing that passion with you when you purchase your RHD vehicle from us. Kuruma Imports also has a vast selection of Kei class trucks and passenger mini-vans. Keitora, aka Kei trucks, are small Japanese trucks that are rugged, tough, compact, and cheap on fuel. These trucks are perfect for entrepreneurs looking to start a mobile business, construction sites, golf courses, farms, agriculture, plant nurseries, maintenance crews, fisheries, etc.
For more information on Kuruma Import’s participation in the Toys for Tots program, or on JDM vehicles offered by Kuruma Imports, visit the showroom located at 7105 NW 41 Street, Miami, Florida, or contact (305) 607-4948 or www.kurumaimports.com
Jorge Lopez
Kuruma Imports, LLC
+1 305-607-4948
