American Society of Echocardiography Releases New EchoGuide™ App

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, NC, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) announced today that it is launching a new interactive mobile and web application for healthcare professionals providing cardiac care. EchoGuide™ is a calculator and algorithm app based on key guidelines published by ASE.

The free app offers physicians and sonographers quick access to common and challenging echocardiography measurements and values. Tools and functionalities are organized by cardiac structure and include over 50 complex calculators, charts and algorithms that provide quantitative assessment.

"The ASE EchoGuide app is a fantastic tool for echocardiographers, sonographers, and fellows in training that brings the comprehensive ASE guidelines to their fingertips. This practical app includes key reference tables, calculators, and easy-to-use multi-parametric integrative algorithms to increase your confidence level when interpreting or performing echocardiographic studies," says Enrique Garcia-Sayan, MD, FASE, University of Texas Health Center in Houston.

One unique feature available to users is the ability to select their favorite and most-used interactive tools for easy access. Popular topics include the left and right ventricle, left and right atrium, valves including aortic, mitral, tricuspid, pulmonic and prosthetic, and z-scores for aortic root, among many others.

EchoGuide™, sponsored by Abbott, was developed by technology consultancy and custom software development firm Digital Mettle Custom Software based in Raleigh, N.C. The app is intended for educational/informational use only, and is not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease by aiding clinical decision-making. Learn more at ASEcho.org/EchoGuide.

The American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) is the Society for Cardiovascular Ultrasound Professionals™. ASE is the largest global organization for cardiovascular ultrasound imaging serving physicians, sonographers, nurses, veterinarians, and scientists and as such is the leader and advocate, setting practice standards and guidelines for the field. The Society is committed to advancing cardiovascular ultrasound to improve lives. For more information, visit the ASE website ASEcho.org or social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

