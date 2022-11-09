Edtech leader Otus adds CenterPoint Education Solutions' High-Quality Assessments to Platform

CenterPoint's curriculum and standards-aligned assessments are now available to Otus users

Otus, a leader in K-12 student-growth edtech, today announced that CenterPoint Education Solutions' Illustrative Math (IM) certified and EL Education aligned interim assessments, along with state standards assessments will now be available on the Otus integrated learning platform. With these assessments available on the Otus platform, educators and students will have instant access to high-quality assessments aligned with their curriculum or their state's standards.

Since its launch in 2016, Otus has been used by educators to optimize learning and help accelerate student growth for over 1 million students nationwide. Otus provides educators with one place to gather, visualize and act on data to maximize student outcomes. The all-in-one platform saves educators time by integrating traditional and standards-based grading, assessments, progress monitoring, data-informed instruction, and more.

"CenterPoint is excited to bring our aligned assessments to Otus; we hope more districts look toward incorporating assessments that are aligned with their curriculum and (state) standards," said LJ Sylvester, Vice President of Growth at CenterPoint. "Aligned assessments allow educators to gauge both student understandings and misunderstandings – paramount information to guide instructional planning. Otus' learning platform gathers student-growth data and visualizations in one place, which models CenterPoint's larger mission of monitoring student achievement around assessments."

Interim assessments are administered throughout a school year and are key to supporting learning. They empower educators to measure student learning, identify where students are on their path to grade-level expectations, and provide data to drive instructional strategy. With Otus now hosting CenterPoint's IM-certified, EL Education, and standards-aligned interim assessments, students and educators are provided with expanded access to high-quality curriculum-aligned assessments. Via Otus' platform, CenterPoint's assessments will make use of the existing assessment functionality, including technology-enhanced question types to heighten student engagement and real-time standards-aligned data reporting for teachers to inform instructional strategy.

"Otus is thrilled to add CenterPoint Education Solutions to its ever-growing network of partners and to be able to offer their top-notch, curriculum-aligned assessments to Otus users," said Phil Collins, Ed.D., SVP of Client Success. "As Otus continues to expand its offerings of partner assessments available to users on the platform, we aim to provide high-quality, diverse options, and ultimately empower educators to make data-driven decisions that improve their schools. By integrating CenterPoint Education Solutions' assessments into Otus, we are taking a huge step in that direction."

Both the Illustrative Math and EL Education curricula are green rated by EdReports and have shown consistent results for student achievement. CenterPoint was the first organization to develop interim assessments aligned to these curricula to support the important work of teaching and learning at the ground level.

The following grades and content areas are licensed for use on Otus' platform:

Illustrative Mathematics Aligned Interims Assessments: Grades 3-8, Algebra 1, Algebra 2, Geometry

EL Education Aligned Interim Assessments: Grades K-8

Eureka Math Topic Items: Grades K-8

CenterPoint Standards Aligned Interim Assessments in ELA: Grades K-11

CenterPoint Standards Aligned Interim Assessments in Mathematics: Grades K-8, Algebra 1, Algebra 2, Geometry

About Otus

Otus significantly improves the way we support students by providing an all-in-one platform for educators to gather, visualize, and act on student data to ensure every child – no matter their learning level or background – is on a trajectory to achieve their true potential. Otus was created and built for teachers, by teachers. It saves educators time through the streamlined integration of assessment, performance tracking, and third-party data, while its gradebook and dashboard reports make it easy for teachers, administrators, and families to understand each student's growth. Otus has delivered improved results for more than 1 million learners. Learn more at Otus.com.

