Medix Awarded The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® Certification

Recruitment and staffing leader Medix announced today that it has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for the Healthcare Staffing Services Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Medix underwent a rigorous review on November 1-2, 2022 where a Joint Commission expert evaluated compliance with Healthcare Staffing Services Certification standards spanning several areas including competency of healthcare staff, performance reviews, compliance, and emergency management. We are pleased to relay that Medix received no recommendations for improvement. The conclusion of the review is a validation of our work and commitment to comply with The Joint Commission's nationally developed standards today and going forward.

"Medix is committed to upholding workplace quality and safety standards," said Andrew Limouris, President & CEO of Medix. "We are dedicated to providing the most qualified healthcare candidates to care for patients, a consistent level of service and the best experience for our clients and talent. We are honored to receive The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® and stand with an elite group of healthcare organizations and programs in the United States."

The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help healthcare organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

"The Joint Commission's Healthcare Staffing Services Certification recognizes healthcare staffing firms committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend Medix for using certification to strengthen its program structure and management framework, as well as to enhance its staff recruitment and development processes."

Medix positively impacts lives and businesses by providing healthcare, life sciences, technology, and engineering talent solutions to businesses and government institutions.

Headquartered in Chicago and with offices across the U.S.

