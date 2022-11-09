Submit Release
Registering for the Federal By-election in Mississauga-Lakeshore

Electors can register or check or update their address online

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ -

  • To vote in the federal by-election that is now under way in Mississauga–Lakeshore, electors must be registered at their current address in that riding and must live there as of November 7 until election day, Monday, December 12.
  • Electors can use Elections Canada's Online Voter Registration Service to register or to check or update their address. Elections Canada encourages electors to take advantage of online services. They can also contact the Elections Canada office in their riding or call 1-800-463-6868 for more information.
  • Elections Canada will mail a voter information card to each registered elector in Mississauga–Lakeshore. The vast majority of electors are already correctly registered and should receive a voter information card in the mail by Wednesday, November 23.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

