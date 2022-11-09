Breeze Airways Introduces Service from Orange County's John Wayne Airport (SNA), Breeze's 34th Destination, and Commemorates 100th Nonstop Route, Connecting SNA With Orlando, FL

-- Also Connects SNA & Provo, UT, Offering ‘Daytrip Option' for Local Parks from Utah --

Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, today announced the addition of John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County to its expanding national footprint. The new city becomes Breeze's 34th served and also signifies the airline's 100th nonstop route, connecting California's Orange County with Florida's own Orange County in Orlando (MCO). Breeze is also adding nonstop service between SNA and Provo/Salt Lake City, UT (PVU), and one stop/no plane change ‘BreezeThru' service between Provo and Orlando. Flights will start on February 16, 2023.

Fares on the nonstop routes start from $119* one-way between Orange County and Orlando, and from $49* between Orange County and Provo, if purchased by November 15, for travel by May 16, 2023.

Orange County (SNA) to:

Orlando, FL (Daily, starting February 16, Nice from $119* one way; Nicer from $189*; Nicest from $199*); and

from $119* one way; from $189*; from $199*); and Provo, UT (Daily, starting February 16, Nice from $49* one way; Nicer from $89*; Nicest from $99*).

Orlando, FL (MCO) to:

Orange County, CA (Daily, starting February 16, Nice from $119* one way; Nicer from $189*; Nicest from $199*); and

from $119* one way; from $189*; from $199*); and Provo, UT (Daily, starting February 16, Nice from $139* one way; Nicer from $189*; Nicest from $199*).

Provo, UT (PVU) to:

Orange County, CA (Daily, starting February 16, Nice from $49* one way; Nicer from $89*; Nicest from $99*); and

from $49* one way; from $89*; from $99*); and Orlando, FL (Daily, starting February 16, Nice from $139* one way; Nicer from $189*; Nicest from $199*).

"Today marks both our 100th nonstop and our 34th destination with the addition of Orange County," said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways' President. "I can't think of a better way to commemorate this milestone than for the ‘nicest airline' to connect two of the ‘happiest places on earth' while also giving our Provo Guests an epic daytrip option from their house to the ‘house of the mouse' in Orange County."

"We are pleased to welcome a new airline partner to our diverse group of carriers," said Charlene Reynolds, Airport Director. "Breeze supports community interests by bringing Orange County a fleet of cleaner, quieter aircraft. We are excited to deliver a superior level of convenience for our guests with additional service and new destinations."

Breeze took flight in May 2021 and has quickly expanded across the U.S. connecting underserved city pairs with fast, efficient flights. The airline's business model centers around offering affordable fares with plenty of perks including no change and cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure, free family seating and enhanced seating options including Extra Legroom and First Class seats**. Guests can choose from a la carte or bundled options to create a travel experience that meets their needs.

Seat pitch for a Standard Economy seat is 30 inches on the A220s and 31 inches on the E-195s, while seat pitch for Extra Legroom is 32 inches on the A220s and between 34 and 39 inches on the E-195s, depending on the row selected. First Class seats feature 39 inches of seat pitch, 20.5 inches of seat width, and special features, such as a footrest, for added comfort, and in-seat AC power and USB/C ports.

With seamless booking and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

*Promotional fare is only available when booking a new reservation for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Promotion must be purchased by November 15, 2022 (11:59 pm ET) for travel by May 16, 2023. Price displayed includes taxes and government fees. Fare prices, rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Other restrictions may apply.

** First Class seating only available on flights operated on the A220-300

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 from 16 destinations primarily in the east and southeast of the United States. One year later, it was ranked as the No. 2 U.S. best domestic airline of 2021 by Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards. In 2022, Breeze expanded west across the U.S., including coast-to-coast flights, and now offers 99 nonstop routes between 33 cities in 19 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer 195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features – including complimentary family seating - delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are on sale at flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

