MITRE Names International Business Leader Maury Bradsher to Board of Trustees

MITRE's Board of Trustees elected Maury W. Bradsher to serve on its board. Bradsher is the chairman and CEO of District Equity, an investment and holding company with a portfolio that includes defense, healthcare, and cybersecurity. He brings decades of systems engineering, finance, and business experience in the federal markets.

"Maury's expertise in technology and the federal contracting community complements MITRE's role as a bridge between industry and government," said Jason Providakes, MITRE president and CEO. "I look forward to working with Maury as we leverage our trustees' insights to help solve whole-of-nation problems."

"I am excited to welcome Maury and his perspective, experience and commitment to the public interest to the Board of Trustees," said Mike Rogers, chairman of the MITRE Board of Trustees. "His expertise will help ensure the MITRE team continues to solve the nation's hardest security, safety, and technology challenges."

In 2018, Bradsher joined ASSETT, Inc., a Manassas, Va.-based engineering and intelligence analysis company, as a lead investor and director, where he advised on corporate strategy and board operations. Prior to ASSETT, he founded systems engineering and software development firm Azimuth Business Solutions, which provides enterprise IT services to government agencies, including the State Department and the Department of Agriculture.

As an expert on investing across national defense, Bradsher speaks about finance, entrepreneurship, innovation, leadership, and related topics. He serves as senior adviser to Star Mountain Capital and as a trustee for the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress. Bradsher is also passionate about diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice initiatives, particularly those related to affordable housing and increasing capital access for minorities.

Bradsher received a bachelor's degree in economics and finance from North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University and an MBA from New York University.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005851/en/