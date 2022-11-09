Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,028 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 293,645 in the last 365 days.

Fluor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Fluor Corporation FLR – announced today that management will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences before the end of the year.

  • Baird Global Industrial Conference – Joe Brennan, chief financial officer and Jason Landkamer, head of investor relations, will meet with investors during the conference on November 10, 2022.
  • Credit Suisse 10th Annual Industrials Conference Joe Brennan, chief financial officer and Jason Landkamer, head of investor relations, will meet with investors during the conference on December 1, 2022. Management will also participate in a fireside chat hosted by Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook on the same day at 8:45 a.m. Eastern time. A live webcast link and archived replay of this presentation will be available at investor.fluor.com.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation FLR is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's 41,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $12.4 billion in 2021 and is ranked 259 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#corp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005850/en/

You just read:

Fluor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.