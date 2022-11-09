Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Berlin-Chemie, Bigfoot Biomedical, Digital Medics and Emperra Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Insulin Pens Market By Type, By Usability, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart insulin pens market was valued at $94.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $298.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Smart insulin pens are used for external insulin delivery thus offering an easy to carry solution for diabetes management. Different kinds of smart insulin pens and associated devices, such as smart pen caps, are in the market, and smart insulin pens with connectivity are defined as those with built-in interface technology.

The demand for insulin pens has increased considerably in the recent years owing to surge in incidence of diabetic patients coupled with the cost-effective nature of insulin pens as compared to insulin pumps. In addition, their simple functioning and accuracy related to insulin dosing further stimulates their demand. However, there are certain disadvantages associated with the use of insulin pen such as two types of insulin cannot be mixed in an insulin pen, thus increasing the frequency of injections needed. This in turn impedes the market growth.

The smart insulin pens market is segmented on the basis of type, usability, end user, and region. By type, the market is classified into first generation and second-generation insulin pens. The second-generation insulin pens are further bifurcated into Bluetooth-enabled and USB-connected insulin pens. By usability, it is divided into pre-filled and reusable insulin pumps. According to the end user, the market is classified into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings. By region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of LAMEA).

The key players that operate in the smart insulin pens market include Berlin-Chemie, Bigfoot Biomedical, Digital Medics Pty Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Emperra GmbH, Jiangsu Deflu Medical Device Co. Ltd., Medtronic PLC, Novo Nordisk, Pendiq and Sanofi.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: SMART INSULIN PENS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 First Generation Pens

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Second Generation Pens

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: SMART INSULIN PENS MARKET, BY USABILITY

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Prefilled

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Reusable

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: SMART INSULIN PENS MARKET, BY END USER

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Hospitals and Clinics

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Home Care Settings

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: SMART INSULIN PENS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Emperra GmbH

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Jiangsu Deflu Medical Device Co. Ltd.

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Medtronic plc

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Novo Nordisk

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Pendiq

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Sanofi

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Berlin-Chemie

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Bigfoot Biomedical

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Digital Medics Pty Ltd.

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 Eli Lilly and Company

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

