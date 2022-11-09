Sponsorship opportunities available for 2023 Women in CyberSecurity conference

Several sponsorship opportunities are available at the Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) conference March 16 to 18 for businesses and companies looking to recruit top talent, gain recognition as leaders in workforce diversity, and build relationships with industry professionals, academia and government.

DENVER, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Several sponsorship opportunities are available at the Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) conference March 16 to 18 for businesses and companies looking to recruit top talent, gain recognition as leaders in workforce diversity, and build relationships with industry professionals, academia and government.

For the past 10 years, the WiCyS nonprofit membership organization has brought together students and professionals from academia, research and industry to share expertise and experience, network, learn and mentor at its annual event and throughout the year.

"It's time to take action, and we're thrilled with the companies that are walking the walk with WiCyS," said Lynn Dohm, WiCyS executive director. "We're tired of talking about diversifying the cybersecurity workforce, the time is now to do it, and we're here to facilitate these opportunities. Sponsorship also comes with full conference passes so companies can ensure they are supporting their female talent with inclusive professional development opportunities. It's a win-win for all."

At the 2022 event, 1,700 participants attended, half of whom were students from all levels of higher education, who earned scholarships. The global cyber sisterhood was supported virtually with the #WiCyS2022 hashtag reaching over 16 million. Sponsorships help these talented cybersecurity students but also assist businesses and organizations. Future employees will view these sponsors as inclusive employers for cybersecurity careers.

Sponsors above a certain level will receive a booth, branding, recognition and access to the resume database of attendees. Organizations will be recognized on the conference website, the mobile app and onsite at the conference. A sponsorship also will grant advance notice of open registration and allow participation in the in-person career fair, where interviews can occur. Sponsors also can engage at the career village for one-on-one time in mock interviews as well as LinkedIn profile and resume reviews. Higher-level sponsors will receive more visibility at the conference with keynotes, featured speakers and media announcements.

For more information on becoming a sponsor, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/wicys-2023-sponsorship/.

About WiCyS:

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. WiCyS was founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj in 2013 through a National Science Foundation grant awarded to Tennessee Tech University. In less than 10 years, it has grown into an organization (est. in 2017) representing a leading alliance between trailblazers from academia, government, and industry. WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events, and resources for its members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Amazon Web Services, Battelle, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Fortinet, Google, Intel, Lockheed Martin, Meta, Microsoft, Optum, Sandia National Laboratories, SentinelOne. Tier 2: AbbVie, Aristocrat, Dell Technologies, JPMorgan Chase & Co., LinkedIn, McKesson, NCC Group, Nike, Workday. To partner, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.

