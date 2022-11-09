Santa Rosa Beach Golf Cart Rental Company Announces New Location

Miramar Beach, Florida, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Florida based Street Legal Golf Cart Rentals LLC is pleased to announce the grand opening of a new location at 80 S Geronimo St # 3, Miramar Beach, FL 32550. With locations across the state, the company believed the time was right to bring their expertise and services to the communities in and around Miramar Beach.

"What many residents here may not realize," the golf cart rental team explains, "is that much of their immediate area is accessible via golf cart — so much so that a golf cart rental is much like a regular car rental. The vast majority of Destin, for example, can be traversed with a street legal golf cart, and we have helped numerous families and individuals explore their surroundings in style and relative comfort."

As their existing customers have already discovered to their delight, many of the issues faced by cars are virtually nonexistent (or at least less irksome) if the car is replaced with a street legal golf cart. Parking is notoriously difficult, with drivers sometimes having to spend up to an hour or more circling their destination looking for a decent spot to leave their vehicle in. For one, their vehicle may not be able to use certain spaces due to its relative size, but this is much less of a problem for a golf cart, which leaves a tinier footprint.

Despite their ubiquity, the company is pleased to confirm that all of their golf carts are vehicles in their own right. Each is fully street legal and registered with the state of Florida, boasting DOT seatbelts, a windshield and wipers, among other features that may be unique to each cart. Street Legal Golf Cart Rentals. If a customer is accustomed to using a car to traverse an area, it is likely that their golf cart will be able to do so as well, and the company points out that they can cross roadways that are above 35 mph (such as US Highway 98). They can also be driven anywhere with a speed limit of 35 miles an hour or less. The Street Legal Golf Cart Rentals team reminds their community that they can always visit the website to learn more about the various golf carts available and what they are capable of.

The company's commitment to customer service has made them a favorite in the region. A golf cart is a great way to make memories, but this team goes above and beyond to ensure that every minute detail is taken care of so that the customer can get their trip planned and underway with as little hassle as possible.

"They got us a cart even though we decided at the last minute to rent one," says Robert P. in a 5-Star Google review, "and made sure everything that was needed was with the cart already. Very quick to reply to all messages and answered all questions we had. The golf cart was very nice and looked brand new when we got it; made getting to the beach very easy and painless. Very friendly and easy to deal with, made everything very enjoyable! Would recommend this company to anyone looking to rent a golf cart."

Other reviews praise the company's responsiveness and willingness to discuss a customer's needs no matter how their team is contacted — via phone, email, and even social media.

For instance, anyone can check out the company Facebook page today to learn more about their offers as well as follow up on any further inquiries. Street Legal Golf Cart Rentals LLC has a number of rental options, and they are always ready to help customers find a way to achieve their goals while staying within budget.

###

For more information about Street Legal Golf Cart Rentals LLC, contact the company here:

Street Legal Golf Cart Rentals LLC

Michael Luzansky

(850) 737-1046

lsv@streetlegalgolfcarts.com

80 S Geronimo St # 3, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

Michael Luzansky