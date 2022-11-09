Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 293,646 in the last 365 days.

South Texas College Replaces Disparate Ed-Tech Tools with YuJa's All-in-One Enterprise Video Platform

South Texas College has deployed the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to serve its five campuses and two higher education centers located in Hidalgo and Starr counties, along with a virtual campus.

Initially, the institution was seeking a solution to replace Ensemble Video, which was acquired and ended development for its educational video platform. YuJa's Video Platform enables full-scale media management, lecture and video capture tools, course and event live streaming, in-video quizzing, video editing, captioning, and more, all while integrating with Blackboard, South Texas College's Learning Management System.

Because of the features and value YuJa's portfolio offers, the institution has since expanded to replace VidGrid, which also is phasing out its education offering.

"While migrating ed-tech tools can be a challenge, we've worked to streamline the process," said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. "Institutions can consolidate tools to replace disparate systems while also creating more cohesiveness, offer more features to course designers and instructors, and provide budget-friendly costing in providing tools designed for education."

South Texas College is among a continuously growing number of institutions in Texas that rely on YuJa's ed-tech tools to serve students with engaging, interactive content, including at Dallas College, University of Texas at El Paso, Lamar University, McLennan Community College, Texas Wesleyan University, Clarendon College, Vernon College, Lone Star College, Texas State University, and others.

ABOUT SOUTH TEXAS COLLEGE

Founded in 1993, South Texas College offers more than 127 degree and certificate options, including associate degrees in a variety of liberal art, social science, business, math, science, technology, advanced manufacturing, and allied health fields of study. Additionally, South Texas College is the only community college in the State of Texas to offer five baccalaureate degrees. South Texas College has a faculty and staff of more than 2,200 to serve the college's five campuses, two higher education centers, and one virtual campus.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005859/en/

You just read:

South Texas College Replaces Disparate Ed-Tech Tools with YuJa's All-in-One Enterprise Video Platform

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.