Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management named in 2022 Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, fast growing, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington – Baltimore region, announced today that they were named to the Forbes list: Top Wealth Management Teams, High Net Worth. This is the first year Forbes has evaluated and ranked teams in this industry.

“We are honored to be named as a Forbes Top Wealth Management Team. Seventy2 Capital was built by advisors for advisors, enabling our people with the flexibility they need to best serve their clients. We feel that this recognition shows that our business model is working, and I am proud to see how much the firm has grown,” stated Tom Fautrel, Co-Founder of Seventy2 Capital.

The Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams list considers several criteria, including service models, investing process, team construct, skill sets, revenue trends, assets under management, and compliance records. Teams in the high-net-worth category primarily manage accounts under $10 million and offer multiple client-facing advisors with diversified skillsets. Seventy2 Capital is proud to rank within the top 100 teams.

Forbes published this list in collaboration with Shook Research. Shook does not receive a fee for their rankings. When discussing their methodology, they say that they simply ask whether they would recommend the advisor, or in this case, team, to a friend or family member. Their results are not just based on data such as assets under management or revenue of a firm, but also consider client service models and other qualitative criteria to gather a wholistic view of the business.

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is an independent, private client practice headquartered in Bethesda, MD. With decades of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, advisors specialize in addressing the unique needs of Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals and families, and small to medium-sized businesses. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations including the CFA(R), CIMA(R), CFP(R), CAIA(R), and national industry awards. Visit Seventy2 Capital.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 20 years, Wells Fargo Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. WFAFN uses the trade name Wells Fargo Advisors. Any other referenced entity is a separate entity from WFAFN. www.wfafinet.com.

Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams 2022

The Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams rating algorithm is based on the previous year’s industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a rating. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

