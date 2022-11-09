Veterans Day, The Day Merchant Mariner Capt and USMC Veteran Returned to the US After 18 Days In Captivity By Pirates
Merchant Mariner Capt and USMC Veteran was kidnapped off his shipping vessel in the Gulf of Guinea by pirates and held for 18 brutal days in the Niger Delta.
Deep in my gut, I knew I wasn't returning to port aboard my vessel. I knew tonight was the night I may not be going home.”GREEN BAY, WI, US, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TitleTown Publishing Announces the release of “Pirate Hostage: How Faith & a Dog Named Beaux Saved My Life" on 11/11/2022.
— Captain Wren C. Thomas
US Marine Corps Veteran and Merchant Mariner Captain Wren Thomas was hijacked and forced from his ship in the Gulf of Guinea at gunpoint, then held captive by modern-day pirates who terrorize the ocean's highways. He returned home to the U.S. on Veterans Day 2013. Now, 9 years later on Veterans Day, he shares his survival story, with never before publicly revealed details of the brutalities he suffered in his memoir, "Pirate Hostage: How Faith & a Dog Named Beaux Saved My Life."
In this shockingly honest book, the Captain shares the events leading up to the hijacking on October 23, 2013, including the terrifying details of how he and his ship crew hid from the Pirates in a secured engine room. Then Captain Wren was forced from his shipping vessel at gunpoint by trigger-happy Nigerian Pirates. He witnessed robberies, beatings, and the hijacking of other ships while he was with the pirates.
The Captain was taken to a camp deep inside the Niger Delta rainforest, where oil pollutants seeped into the waterways and permeated the soil, threatening to destroy the dense mangrove forest. His crack-cocaine-smoking, armed pirates fed him only a pack of noodles every other day. Under extreme conditions, the Captain suffered through various acts of torturous brutality at the hands of the pirates while at home in the U.S. for 18 unbelievable days; his family worried about him, and representatives of the U.S. Shipping company negotiated with the Pirates for his release.
On Veterans' Day 2022, you can read Captain Wren's heart-warming story about one man's survival, overcoming post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the dog who helped him heal. Advance readers have praised "Pirate Hostage" as a captivating story they cannot put down.
"Pirate Hostage" will be available through booksellers worldwide in ebooks, hardcover, and audible books.
