Sparkling Wine Market worth $32,651 Million by 2026 at a growth rate of 7.1% - IndustryARC

Increase Global Demand in Future With Premiumization Sparkling Wine Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Sparkling Wine Market size is estimated to reach $32,651 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over 2021-2026. Sparkling wine is a type of wine undergoing the process of carbonation with high carbon dioxide levels, which makes it fizzy. The effervescence result from natural fermentation that occurs either in the bottle or in a large tank. The monolactic fermentation happens when sugar is added to wine, and yeast starts acting on the sugar, releasing carbon dioxide. This carbon dioxide trapped inside a sealed space creates bubbles in the wine. Many people refer to sparkling wine as Champagne. Further, as of the increase in the number of local wineries, the worldwide sparkling wine industry is anticipated to develop considerably. Premium wine demand is increasing throughout the world, which is also boosting industry growth. During the forecast period 2021-2026, market expansion is poised to be fuelled by the launch of novel products and limited-edition sparkling wines in a variety of tastes such as honey, apple, rose, and pear. However, the high initial capital investment and the requirement for high-quality treatment and compliance of these Sparkling Wines in a vast and heterogeneous market is new challenge in the front of Sparkling Wine Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. In 2020, Europe dominated the Sparkling Wine Market.

2. Increase in trends of premium & sparkling wine, rapid urbanization, the rise in disposable income are enhancing the growth of the Sparkling Wine Market.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Sparkling Wine Market report.

4. High cost of sparkling wine is set to create hurdles for the Sparkling Wine Market.

1. The Textured Vegetable Protein segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.5% for the period 2021-2026. As it is considered as one of the best Sparkling Wine for consumers looking for a low-fat diet and is utilized as a replacement for almost any meat product. Moreover, it is cheaper than actual meat, which is another major factor driving the segment growth.

2. The online retail segment is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 7.7% over 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to the fact that there is an increase in the number of online retail channels, especially in developing economies, which has augmented the penetration of modern grocery retail chains, further contributing to the sales of sparkling wine in the up-coming years.

3. Europe dominated the Sparkling Wine Market with major share of 45.2% in 2020. Europe is the world's top producer of sparkling wines. Prosecco, the world's most popular sparkling wine, is mostly produced in Italy, which accounts for about 30% of all sparkling wines produced worldwide. Furthermore, France is the second-largest producer of sparkling wine, accounting for 25% of total output.

4. Asia Pacific is estimated to outpace all the regions by clocking the highest CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the fact that Asian countries such as Japan, China, and India are considered as the third largest consumer of wine in terms of volume thereby offering significant potential growth in the sparkling wine industry.

5. The Sparkling Wine market driver can be attributed to the increase in the number of global consumers who are now preferring to purchase of sparkling wine over other alcohols for numerous occasions and parties. Furthermore, the introduction of new flavors of sparkling wine such as red, rose is a microcosm of a much larger trend in the alcoholic drink industry which can be considered as a Sparkling Wine key driver of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

The top 5 players in the Sparkling Wine industry are -

1. Bronco Wine Company

2. Casella Family Brands

3. The Wine Group

4. Treasury Wine Estates

5. Constellation Brands

