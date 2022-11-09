Foghorn Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data for BRG1/BRM Inhibitor FHD-286 in Combination with Anti-PD-1 Antibody at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 37th Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced new preclinical data for its FHD-286 program will be highlighted in a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting. The meeting will be held November 8–12, 2022, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center and virtually.



New preclinical data will be presented on FHD-286, a potent and selective BRG1/BRM inhibitor, which is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma (UM) and for relapsed and/or refractory acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The poster will highlight new data demonstrating the potential of FHD-286, in combination with an anti-PD-1 antibody, to provide synergistic efficacy and survival benefit compared to anti-PD-1 alone in preclinical models.

Presentation Details

Title: Synergistic Efficacy of the BRM/BRG1 ATPase inhibitor, FHD-286, and anti-PD-1antibody in mouse syngeneic tumor models

Abstract Number: 888

Date: Friday, November 11, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. ET

The poster will be accessible following the presentation under the Science section of the Company’s website.

About FHD-286

FHD-286 is a highly potent, selective, allosteric and orally available, small-molecule, enzymatic inhibitor of BRG1 (SMARCA4) and BRM (SMARCA2), two highly similar proteins that are the ATPases, or the catalytic engines of the BAF complex, one of the key regulators within the chromatin regulatory system. In preclinical studies, FHD-286 has shown anti-tumor activity across a broad range of malignancies including both hematologic and solid tumors. The Phase 1 clinical trial in UM is actively enrolling patients. The Phase 1 clinical trial in AML and MDS is currently on full clinical hold. To learn more about these studies please visit ClinicalTrials.gov. (Link here for metastatic uveal melanoma and here for AML and MDS).

About AML

Adult acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow and the most common type of acute leukemia in adults. AML is a diverse disease associated with multiple genetic mutations. It is diagnosed in about 20,000 people every year in the United States.

About Uveal Melanoma

Uveal (intraocular) melanoma (UM) is a rare eye cancer that forms from cells that make melanin in the iris, ciliary body, and choroid. It is the most common eye cancer in adults. It is diagnosed in about 2,000 adults every year in the United States and occurs most often in lightly pigmented individuals with a median age of 55 years. However, it can occur in all races and at any age. UM metastasizes in approximately 50% of cases, leading to very poor prognosis.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary and scalable Gene Traffic Control platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology with two currently being investigated in clinical studies. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the company, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company’s clinical trials, including the timing of release of clinical data. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s clinical trials, product candidates and research efforts and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including risks relating to our clinical trials and other factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made.

