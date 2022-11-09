Gloria Henderson of the United States Celebrated As New Author During Public Book Launch In Hampton VA
L to R: Darlene Blacknall Ramseur, Theresa Haskett, Ella House, Gloria Henderson, (Founder of BHS & Associates & Empowering You, It’s Your Time): Dr. Barbara H. Smith, Shani Smith, Linnea Blizzard, Dr. Terri James, and Carla A. Murphy.
Dr. Robin West, World Civility Ambassador Barbara H. Smith and Universal Peace Ambassador Dr. Ruben West (B. H. Smith being awarded for her international work at a ceremony held in Nairobi Kenya)
Clarity is the key to making the right decisions at the right time. Gloria Henderson has a unique ability to help her clients gain that clarity.”BLOOMINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excited onlookers gathered to celebrate the launch of the new book entitled Empowering You – It’s Your Time. The book is an international collaboration of powerful women sharing practical and immediately implementable solutions to bring about a positive change.
— Dr. Ruben West
Gloria Henderson was being celebrated for her contribution to the project. Gloria has dreamt of a life where her energy would assist women who have suffered from various traumas. Gloria’s passion to lead women to accept their past and walk confidently in their present is a journey to be shared, acknowledged, recognized, and celebrated. Gloria is the owner of Soulful Journey LLC, a massage healing center offering a variety of healing modalities for 11 years, 2x Author, Emotional Coach, and the Founder of I AM Enough retreat. I AM Enough retreat provides a platform for healing and transformation for women survivors of abuse. As a survivor of child sexual and physical abuse, Gloria strives to heal and transform the trauma that she has endured as a child to become the best version of herself and to support other women to become that as well. Gloria has opened her heart, hand, and resources to provides a Healing Circle that welcomes women to come together to release their pain, share their story, and begin the healing process. Through Gloria’s nonprofit I AM Enough retreat, she has committed herself to provide immediate temporary shelter for women who has no other alternatives for shelter, without family or financial support. Gloria has hosted workshops for women to learn to recognize the strength within themselves and provide them with the tools offered by certified practitioners who assist women in healing for a better quality of life.
This book servers as another accomplishment for Gloria. Her first anthology Survivors of a Generation Unheard launched in 2019. Gloria graduated Magna Cum Laude from Centura College and an honoree of the National Technical Society. Gloria won the Coastal Virginia Magazine Best of Reader’s Choice Award for Best Massage on the Peninsula 2017 & 2109 and in 2018 she won the Networker of the Year Award with the Peninsula Women’s Network.
The book participants were assembled by Barbara H. Smith and the foreword was written by Dr. Ruben West.
Barbara H. Smith is also known as the "Celebrity Speaker Trainer." She's an entrepreneur, speaker, trainer, actor, business strategist, and the author of "Speak, Coach, Train – Strategies to Discover Your Passion." She also offers one-on-one executive coaching for leaders. Her coaching is designed to help clients improve their careers, engage their audiences, and promote their messages.
As a professional, transformational speaker and coach, Barbara has engaged, inspired, and empowered people from all walks of life to craft and deliver their presentations more clearly and effectively.
Her presentation skills, storytelling techniques, and energy level services keep audiences on the edges of their seats, thus making her services to be sought after by aspiring speakers worldwide. With more than 20 years of speaking experience, she has worked with countless business leaders, financial gurus, top entertainers, WNBA athletes, and international personalities and served global corporations like Capital One, Canon, ALCOA, and Blue Cross/Blue Shield.
For questions about the book or to contact author Gloria Henderson you can reach her by email at gloria@iamenoughretreat.org.
