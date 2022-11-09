Read more about Georgia Department of Veterans Service and Unite Us Team Up to Expand Coordinated Care Network, Streamline Access to Services in Georgia

The Georgia Department of Veterans Service (GDVS), the state agency dedicated to advising, counseling, and assisting veterans and their families in receiving their rightful benefits, and Unite Us, the nation’s leading technology company connecting health and social care, are partnering to help meet the unmet needs of Georgia’s veteran population through a coordinated care network called Unite Georgia.

The GDVS received an award of $6.1 million through the Georgia State Fiscal Recovery Fund’s Negative Economic Impact grant program. The grants are aimed at addressing financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and are intended to assist in speeding the recovery of the employment, tourism, travel, and hospitality sectors, as well as other industries.

Unite Georgia is a coordinated care network that allows veterans and their families to connect directly to the resources they need in a matter of days instead of weeks or months. Currently, there are more than 720 programs available in the statewide network, and that number continues to grow each day.

The Unite Us platform securely connects the veteran population to much-needed resources and services, such as assistance with veterans benefits, employment, education, and mental and behavioral health programs. The program enables the GDVS to pinpoint where veterans need help and implement improvements for future services through community partnerships.

“Unite Us makes it simpler for Georgia’s veterans and their families to find care wherever they are,” said Georgia Department of Veterans Service Commissioner Patricia Ross. “If you’re currently serving, recently separated from military service, or have been out for years, help is available through a robust network of community partners.”

The Unite Georgia program will initially be available through the 54 GDVS veterans field service offices located across the state. Following the launch, Unite Us will partner with the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) and Georgia’s Workforce Boards to expand access to services.

“Our vision is to build a world of connected communities working together to improve the health and well-being of veterans,” said Anthony Fulton, State Network Director at Unite Us. “The Unite Georgia network delivers the ability for government agencies, healthcare providers, and community-based organizations to better address people’s needs in a secure and efficient ecosystem.”

Nonprofits, community-based organizations, and other providers interested in connecting their clients and patients to services within the network can reach out on uniteus.com/contact/.

About the Organizations:

Georgia Department of Veterans Service

The Georgia Department of Veterans Service (GDVS) is not part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs but is an agency of Georgia’s state government created for the purpose of advising, counseling, and assisting Georgia’s veterans and their families in receiving their rightful benefits under the vast and complex framework of veterans’ laws. The GDVS mission, to serve Georgia's veterans and their families in all matters pertaining to veterans benefits, falls into two basic tasks: informing veterans and their families about veterans’ benefits, and directly assisting and advising veterans and their families in securing the federal and state benefits to which they are entitled.

The GDVS has offered assistance to Georgia’s veterans and their families for nearly 100 years. The department serves the state’s nearly 700,000 veterans and their families in all matters pertaining to veterans benefits, including applying for the federal and state veterans benefits they have earned at no cost. The state also offers help through a robust appeals division, 2 war veterans homes, 2 veterans memorial cemeteries, and coordinating services across state agencies to veterans.

Veterans or their family members should contact their local field office to schedule an appointment. Locate a veterans service office near you at: https://veterans.georgia.gov/field-offices.

Unite Us

Unite Us is a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. With Unite Us, providers across sectors can send and receive secure, electronic referrals, track every person’s total health journey, and report on tangible outcomes across a full range of services in a centralized, cohesive, and collaborative ecosystem. Unite Us’ dedicated team builds authentic, lasting partnerships with local organizations to ensure their networks have a solid foundation, launch successfully, and continue to grow and thrive. This HITRUST-certified social care infrastructure helps communities transform their ability to work together and measure impact at scale. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.