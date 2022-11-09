CHRISTINA RICCI, ERIC DANE, CATERINA SCORSONE, JOHN C. MCGINLEY, JOSH PECK, BROOKLYN DECKER, ZACK GOTTSAGEN, & MORE JOIN GLOBAL’S IMPRESSIVE CELEBRITY LINEUP

Experience the Largest Down Syndrome Fundraiser in the World Tickets & Model Sponsorships Are Still Available

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) announced a star-studded line-up for its annual fundraiser, the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show. Celebrity headliners include Christina Ricci, acclaimed film and television actress; John C. McGinley, award-winning film and TV actor; Josh Peck, actor, author & social media influencer; Brooklyn Decker, star of Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, and former Sports Illustrated and Victoria’s Secret model; Zack Gottsagen, star of The Peanut Butter Falcon; Sheree J. Wilson, entertainment legend and actress having starred in Dallas and Walker, Texas Ranger; Amanda Booth, model and actress; and Eric Dane and Caterina Scorsone, beloved actors from the longest primetime TV drama on ABC, Grey’s Anatomy.

An impressive number of Scorsone’s colleagues from Grey’s Anatomy will be in attendance to support GLOBAL: E.R. Fightmaster, Alexis Floyd, Midori Francis, Anthony Hill, and Niko Terho.

Local celebrities are also providing tremendous support: Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos Kicker; Troy Guard, renowned chef and restauranteur; Bill Hanzlik, former Denver Nuggets Forward and Coach; Gyasi Zardes, star forward for the Colorado Rapids; Ryan Spilborghs, former Colorado Rockies and current analyst and commentator; Kim Christiansen and Tom Green, award-winning 9NEWS anchors who will emcee the event; and McKenna and Mikayla, Denver Broncos cheerleaders.

“We are deeply grateful to our celebrities – some, such as Caterina Scorsone and John C. McGinley, have children with Down syndrome, some, such as Zack Gottsagen, are self-advocates, and all of them understand that we have to fight for equity for our children and adults,” says GLOBAL President and CEO, Michelle Sie Whitten. “This event allows us to fund science and medical care that is elongating life and improving health outcomes. This is only possible with support from our amazing donors, Congressional and NIH Champions, passionate self-advocates and families, and our brilliant researchers and medical professionals.”

The Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show will be held in-person on Saturday, November 12 at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel. Tickets and Model Sponsorships are still available for this award-winning and internationally renowned event. The evening will feature two Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Awards presented to Eric Dane, and to the extraordinary self-advocate and author, David Egan; recognition of GLOBAL’s 2022 Ambassador Micah Quinones; exclusive silent and live auction items; a sumptuous reception and sit-down dinner; and the inspiring fashion show featuring celebrities and 22 beautiful and brilliant models with Down syndrome.

The event is the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world with over 1,400 attendees. The proceeds go to GLOBAL’s life-saving research and medical care through its affiliates - Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, CU Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center, and Anna and John J. Sie Center for Down Syndrome, all on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

GLOBAL depends on fundraising and fundraisers to ensure that Down syndrome does not remain as one of the least funded genetic conditions by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Donation proceeds support GLOBAL’s lobbying Congress and outreach to NIH which has resulted in nearly $200 million in additional funding to Down syndrome research over the last five years - from $37 million in 2017 to $115 million in 2022.

Various levels of Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show tickets, table sponsorships, and model sponsorships are available, including VIP levels at www.bebeautifulbeyourself.org.

For more information on the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, please visit www.globaldownsyndrome.org.

For celebrity interviews, additional information, imagery, or to cover the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, please contact trishdavis0707@gmail.com.

About Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL has donated more than $32 million to establish the first Down syndrome research institute supporting over 400 scientists and over 2,200 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 100 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, and the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal & Newborn Down Syndrome Information, and the award-winning magazine Down Syndrome World TM. GLOBAL also organizes the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media (Facebook & Twitter: @GDSFoundation, Instagram: @globaldownsyndrome).

Anca Call Global Down Syndrome Foundation (720) 320-3832 anca.consultant@globaldownsyndrome.org