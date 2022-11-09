Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,105 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 293,711 in the last 365 days.

Sonor Investments Limited Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonor Investments Limited today reported its financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

  9 months ended September 30
   3 months ended September 30
  2022 2021   2022 2021
  $000 $000   $000 $000
         
Revenue (337) 2,493   (314) 231
Net Income (loss) (785) 1,995   (485) 48

Michael Gardiner, Chairman and CEO, stated that as at September 30, 2022, the Company’s assets totaled $68.6 million. These assets included $18.9 million of marketable securities, $35.6 million in a private investment and $14.1 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company realized $1,017,000 of net capital gains on the sale of investments. In the comparable period for 2021 the Company realized net capital gains of $322,000 on the sale of investments. During the three months periods ended September 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, the Company reported zero realized capital gain on the sale of investments.

During the period under review, the Company has maintained net assets and qualified investments in excess of the amounts prescribed under the share conditions pertaining to the First Preference Shares in its capital stock.

Sonor Investments Limited is an investment company located in Toronto, Canada. The First Preference Shares of Sonor trade on The TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SNI.PR.A.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Company Contacts:

Mr. Michael Gardiner
Chairman and CEO
(416) 369-1499

Ms. Rosabell Chung Hun
Treasurer & CFO
(416) 369-1499

You just read:

Sonor Investments Limited Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.