Orezone to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host a Webcast and Conference Call on November 14, 2022

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (“Orezone”) will report its 2022 third quarter financial results on Monday, November 14, 2022. Orezone will host a webcast and conference call on the same day to discuss the results and provide an operational and exploration update.

Webcast
Date:   Monday, November 14, 2022
Time:   5:30 am Pacific Time (8:30 am Eastern time)
Please register for the webcast here: Orezone Q3-2022 Conference Call and Webcast

Conference Call
Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-866-652-5200
International callers: +412-317-6060

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone is Canadian mining company operating the open pit Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso. The Bomboré Gold Mine construction was recently completed under budget, poured first gold in September and is expected to achieve commercial production in Q4-2022.

For further information, please contact:

Patrick Downey
President and Chief Executive Officer

Vanessa Pickering
Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977 / Toll Free: 1 888 673 0663
info@orezone.com / www.orezone.com


