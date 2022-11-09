Hydromer Announces the Addition of Cortney Wells as the Company's New Director of Finance

/EIN News/ -- Concord, NC, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hydromer, Inc. (the “Company”) (HYDI:OTC), a world-wide supplier of specialty coatings for medical devices and industrial applications, is excited to announce that Ms. Cortney Wells has joined the Hydromer Management team in the capacity of Director of Finance, reporting directly to Mr. Peter M. von Dyck, Chief Executive Officer.



Ms. Wells is a finance professional with extensive experience in various types of financial structures in a variety of industries, cultures, and exposures. Her skillset over the past twelve years includes an in-depth proficiency in SEC regulations, US/UK GAAP compliance, a vast knowledge in OTC reporting, and an expertise in general accounting principles.

Cortney’s academic background includes a Master of Forensic Accounting, a Master of Accounting, and a bachelor’s degree in Finance.

Her employment background includes her most current position of Global Controller (Safeguard Medical), Director of Accounting and Finance/Operational Install Manager (Iverify US Incorporated), Corporate Finance Manager/Supply Chain Director with Synder Lance, as well as other finance positions over her career.

With her extensive knowledge in key financial areas and broad-based accounting, we feel that Cortney is the ideal candidate to help Hydromer expand its presence in the marketplace while helping drive corporate investments along with ensuring strong financial controls.

“With our proud 40-year track record of proven innovation and remarkable customer service in the complex world of surface modification, we are very selective in our teambuilding, particularly at the executive level. It was with this in mind that we recognized Cortney’s acumen and talent and we know that Cortney will make a wonderful addition to our team and to our culture,” said Peter M. von Dyck, Hydromer CEO.

About Hydromer®

Hydromer®, Inc & Subsidiary (the “Company”) is an ISO 9001:2015 leading global business-to-business (B2B) surface modification and coating solutions provider offering polymer research & development, and manufacturing services capabilities for a wide variety of applications. We are a U.S. public corporation domiciled in Concord, NC. Our customers are located across the United States of America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The Company was established in 1980, originally incorporated in the State of New Jersey. We are a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 13485, and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001 production facility. For over four decades, the Company has developed value-added solutions to serve businesses in domestic and international markets, in a wide range of industries. We manage numerous global B2B services such as, coating services, research and development, analytical testing, technology transfer, and dedicated machinery building, installation, and support We have successfully developed numerous proprietary formulations and secured many patents worldwide at separate times throughout our history including, anti-microbial, anti-fog, anti-frost, condensation-controlling, hydrophilic and thromboresistant coatings. The Company’s track record of innovation plays an integral part in over four decades of sustainable revenues from product sales and services, royalties, and support agreements.

