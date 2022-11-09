Nebraska Department of Economic Development Announces 2nd Round of Funding for 2022 Public Works Opportunity

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) announces the 2022 Public Works Opportunity 2nd round of funding available under the community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

A federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program administered by DED on behalf of Nebraska’s non-entitlement communities, CDBG dollars exist to help communities tackle projects that enhance public health and safety, economic well-being, local vitality and quality of life.

The purpose of the Public Works Category is to provide for a broad range of activities investing in communities providing effective and affordable infrastructure and/or facilities that address strategic long-term developments. Every Nebraska county and Nebraska incorporated municipality (that is not a CDBG Entitlement Community) is eligible to apply for funding. The project activities must meet either the National Objective of benefiting low to moderate income persons on an Area Basis (LMA) or LMC – Low/Moderate Clientele.

The 2022 Public Works Opportunity provides funding for two application classifications, which are separate applications: (1) Public Facilities, which includes buildings and park facilities (e.g., community centers, senior centers, fire stations, day care centers, neighborhood parks, tornado shelters, etc.); and (2) Public Infrastructure, which includes streets, sidewalks, drainage systems, water systems, sanitary systems, and other public infrastructure.

The maximum CDBG award for project costs will be $400,000. Matching funds are required depending upon the size of the community.

The link to the DED Website and public works opportunity can be found at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/cdbg/

Applications will need to be submitted through our AmpliFund system beginning January 13, 2023. Applications are due no later than 11:59 pm on February 28, 2023.

For additional information, contact Community Development Specialist Aaron Boucher, Aaron.Boucher@nebraska.gov.