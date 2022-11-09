Auditor Galloway begins audit of Village of Excelsior Estates

10/28/2022 - Jefferson City, Mo.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway today announced her office has begun an audit of the Village of Excelsior Estates, located in Clay and Ray counties. The village Board of Aldermen passed an ordinance requesting the audit.

"I appreciate the Board of Aldermen formally requesting this independent audit, and my office will conduct a thorough review of the village's finances," Auditor Galloway said. "Anyone with information that would be helpful to the audit is encouraged to contact my Whistleblower Hotline, and they can choose to remain anonymous."

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this audit may contact the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.