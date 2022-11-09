Submit Release
IUB Office Closed Friday November 11, for the Veterans Day Holiday

The Iowa Utilities Board offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. However, the IUB's electronic filing system (EFS) and IUB 24/7 will be available, and EFS filings made on November 11, 2022, will be processed by staff on Monday, November 14, 2022.

The IUB's normal office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The IUB office is closed Saturdays and Sundays and official State holidays.

For questions about EFS filings or for the IUB's web application IUB 24/7, please email ITsupport@iub.iowa.gov.

