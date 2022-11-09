Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,105 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 293,687 in the last 365 days.

Yellow Corporation to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) announced today that Chief Executive Officer Darren Hawkins and Chief Financial Officer Dan Olivier will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET, at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville.

This event will be available on the Yellow Corporation website www.myyellow.com as a live audio webcast and as a replay for 30 days.

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow operates one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America, providing customers with regional, national, and international shipping services throughout. Backed by a team of over 30,000 transportation professionals, Yellow’s flexible supply chain solutions and best-in-class expertise ensure the safe, timely delivery of industrial, commercial, and retail goods for customers of all sizes. Yellow’s principal office is in Nashville, Tenn., and is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company Yellow Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.

Investor Contact: Tony Carreño
913-696-6108
investor@myyellow.com
   
Media Contacts: Mike Kelley
913-696-6121
mike.kelley@myyellow.com

Heather Nauert
Heather.nauert@myyellow.com 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Yellow Corporation to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.