Low-Smoke Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market Size is projected to reach USD 1.17 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.71%: Straits Research

The Global Low-Smoke Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market was valued at USD 552.79 million in 2021 and is projected to reach at USD 1.17 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 8.71% from 2022 to 2030. North America accounted for 40% of global demand for low-smoke, halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene (PP) in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Because of its environmental benefits, the building sector is demanding halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene . Wires and cables are in high demand; thus, their market should grow in the next years. Halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene is preferred in these industries because it emits little smoke. Construction dominates the low smoke halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene market.

Due to their thermal insulation capabilities, fire-resistant plastics and polymers are increasingly used in commercial and residential structures. Sustainable low smoke halogen-free fire-resistant polymers and compounds will present growth opportunities for worldwide polypropylene providers in the near future. Favorable government regulations should boost the economy. Governments throughout the world are drafting new fire safety laws to reduce fire disasters.





Market Drivers

Polypropylene's Wide Availability Drives the Market

It drives the demand for low-smoke halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene. Polypropylene is widely utilized. It's used in packaging and labelling, textiles, cars, and other sectors. Polypropylene is produced using hydrocarbon suspension, thick slurry, and gas phase. Polypropylene has lower manufacturing costs than other plastics. Polypropylene's versatility makes it popular. Asia makes half the world's polypropylene. Low smoke halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene can meet the growing demand.

Building and Construction Will Drive Market Growth

Low-smoke halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene is commonly used in architecture and construction. This thermoplastic polymer is used for corrugated sheets, door trim, steel structures, coatings, and insulation . Global construction projects are rising, which will drive market growth throughout the forecast period.

The federal government wants to develop 20 million affordable homes in India by 2020, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation. Net investment in new buildings in 2020 was USD 13.46 billion, up 9.3% from the previous year. The global building and construction sector is expected to grow rapidly, increasing demand for low-smoke halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene.

The Expanding Auto Industry Will Create Lucrative Opportunities

Automobile manufacturers utilize low smoke halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene polymer because it prevents auto parts from catching fire. International vehicle growth is expected to support market growth over the forecast period. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, passenger vehicles dominated the Indian auto sector in fiscal year 2020 with 12.9% of over 20.1 million vehicles.

In July 2021, Europe's Automobile Manufacturers Association reported that passenger car registrations surged by 24.5% in June 2021, with Germany and Spain witnessing the most demand. Due to the growing automotive industry, low smoke halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene use is expected to rise, creating attractive business prospects.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 1.17 Billion by 2030 CAGR 8.71% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors BASF SE, Thor Group, Huber Engineered Materials, ICL Group Ltd., Clariant International Ltd, Borealis AG, Lanxess AG, Albemarle Corp, DuPont Co, Merick Polymers Company Ltd Key Market Opportunities Lucrative Opportunities Will Arise as A Result of The Expanding Automobiles Sector Key Market Drivers Polypropylene's Widespread Availability Is a Key Market Driver
The Expansion of The Building and Construction Sector To Boost the Market's Growth

The Expansion of The Building and Construction Sector To Boost the Market’s Growth

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) make up the Low-Smoke Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market.

North America accounted for 40% of global demand for low-smoke, halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene (PP) in 2021. This place is one of the most important manufacturing areas for the product due to cutting-edge technology, forward-thinking enterprises, and strict government laws and regulations.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exceed North America as the global industry leader in the next years. This region includes developing and emerging nations including India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. Due to these countries' expanding building, electrical, and electronics industries, the low smoke industry is expected to grow.

As electric vehicles become more popular in China and India due to government programs like the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) and customer demand, low smoke, halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene consumption will certainly expand.

Key Highlights

The Global Low-Smoke Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market Size was valued at USD 552.79 million in 2021 and is projected to reach at USD 1172.16 million by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 8.71% from 2022 to 2030.

was valued at USD 552.79 million in 2021 and is projected to reach at USD 1172.16 million by 2030, increasing at a from 2022 to 2030. By Application, the Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market is segmented into Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, and Others. The construction industry held a commanding lead over the rest of the world's industry in 2021.

the Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market is segmented into Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, and Others. The construction industry held a commanding lead over the rest of the world's industry in 2021. By Region or Geography, the Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). As of 2021, the market for low smoke, halogen-free fire retardants in North America accounted for 40% of global demand.





A list of major competitor companies in the Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market across the globe are

BASF SE

Thor Group

Huber Engineered Materials

ICL Group Ltd.

Clariant International Ltd

Borealis AG

Lanxess AG

Albemarle Corp.

DuPont Co.

Merick Polymers Company Ltd

Simona America Inc.

Vycom Corp.

Bayer AG

Dover Chemical Corp.

The Lubrizol Corp.





Global Low-Smoke Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market: Segmentation

By Application

Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Table of Content

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Low-Smoke Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Application Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Construction Market Size & Forecast Automotive Market Size & Forecast Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Application Canada By Application Mexico By Application Latin America By Application Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Application France By Application U.K. By Application Italy By Application Spain By Application Rest of Europe By Application Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Application China By Application Australia By Application India By Application South Korea By Application Rest of Asia-Pacific By Application Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Application South Africa By Application Kuwait By Application Rest of Middle East & Africa By Application Company Profile BASF SE Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Thor Group Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Huber Engineered Materials Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Recent Developments

June 2022 - The completion of the sale of DuPont's Biomaterials business unit, which was originally planned to happen on May 31, 2022, to the Huafon Group for an estimated acquisition price of about $240 million was announced by DuPont.

The completion of the sale of DuPont's Biomaterials business unit, which was originally planned to happen on May 31, 2022, to the Huafon Group for an estimated acquisition price of about $240 million was announced by DuPont. June 2022 - Confoil and BASF have collaborated to produce a paper-based meal tray that is both compostable and oven-safe. Using BASF's ecovio® PS 1606, a certified biodegradable biopolymer developed for coating paper or board packaging, the paper tray is placed inside.





