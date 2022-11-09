ICE District Welcomes Loblaws City Market to Canada’s Largest Sports and Entertainment District

The two-floor grocery store will conveniently serve Edmonton’s Downtown core, including ICE District tenants, residents, employees and visitors

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICE District is thrilled to announce the grand opening of Loblaw’s City Market, a highly anticipated tenant for Canada’s largest mixed-use sports and entertainment district.



The ICE District Loblaws City Market will serve the downtown Edmonton core and ICE District residents with a world-class shopping experience, from delicious ready-to-go meals from their Mealtime Marketplace to the fresh produce and consumer packaged goods the Loblaws brand is famous for.

“As part of the planning process for ICE District, the need was identified to bring in amenities that would help create a more livable downtown—and a modern, urban grocery store was top of the list,” said Stu Ballantyne, President and Chief Operating Officer, Rogers Place and ICE District. “ICE District has already played a key role in North America’s most successful post-pandemic return to the workplace and downtown core, and we couldn’t be happier to see the doors officially open at ICE District Loblaws City Market. We know this has been a highly anticipated opening for our residential and office space tenants and we look forward to continuing to offer best-in-class experiences and offerings for Edmontonians as ICE District continues to evolve and grow.”

ICE District is reimagining the way Edmontonians experience their city’s downtown, offering the very best in entertainment and hospitality, as well as AAA office and residential spaces. With ICE District Plaza officially open in October and anchor tenants like Rogers Place, Stantec, JW Marriott, the Oilers Official Team Store, Grand Villa Casino and an many others including a variety of restaurants and bars open for business, ICE District has become the epicentre of entertainment in Edmonton. Loblaws City Market is yet another milestone opening for the area, and an extremely welcome and exciting addition to Edmonton’s new downtown hub.

“We’re so excited and proud to offer downtown Edmontonians improved access to a wide variety of delicious and convenient food options,” said Store Franchise Owner, Stella He. “We look forward to a long and successful partnership with the ICE District, and to serving our customers and community for many years to come.”

In celebration of the grand opening of ICE District Loblaws City Market, festivities will be held today at the store’s location at 10324 103 Ave NW, Edmonton AB from 8:30am – 9:30 a.m.

Representatives from Loblaws, including Store Franchise Owner Stella He, Stu Ballantyne, President and COO of Rogers Place and ICE District, Edmonton City Councilor Anne Stevenson, as well as Member of the Legislative Assembly Dave Shepherd, will be present to share remarks about the store opening and for the official ribbon cutting ceremony. In addition, Oilers alumnus Jason Chimera will also be present at the event to sign autographs and engage with the public in attendance.

About ICE District

ICE District is the largest mixed-use sports and entertainment district in Canada and is delivering an energy and feeling unlike anything Edmonton has seen before. ICE District has ushered in a new era of entertainment in the form of epic concerts, heart-stopping NHL and WHL hockey and world-class gaming, boutique shopping, trendy dining and more. A humming public plaza with year-round programming hosts events from festivals to public skating. All of this, just steps from sophisticated residences and premium office space. ICE District Properties, a mixed-use development surrounding Rogers Place and Ford Hall, was developed through a joint venture between Katz Group and ONE Properties.



This is ICE District. Live, Work, Play, Stay. Learn more at icedistrict.com.

About Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L)

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada’s food and pharmacy leader and the nation’s largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees, and Associate-owners employ approximately 200,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada’s largest private sector employers.

Loblaw’s purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the companies’ stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,050 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and close to 500 Loblaw locations; PC Financial® services; affordable Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and three of Canada’s top consumer brands in Life Brand®, no name® and President’s Choice®.

