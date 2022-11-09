Childcare Software Market to Exhibit a Striking Growth of USD 324.78 Million, Registering CAGR of 8.07% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Scenario and Industry Growth Analysis

One of the major features driving the growth of the global childcare software market is the growing demand for childcare facilities to increase the existing procedure in schools, childcare centers and homes

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the childcare software market was valued at USD 174.56 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 324.78 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.07% during the forecast period.

Childcare software is also called childcare management software. It is a tool that manages the daily processes of pre-schools or child care centers, corporations and homes to save time and make work and life easier. Childcare software mechanizes administrative tasks such as managing children’s health data, aiding user appointments, and scheduling classes. Childcare software can be either operated from mobile via local computers. This software is mostly used to rise staff efficiency by storing information concerning the child.

The global childcare software market is experiencing sturdy growth during the forecast period. The growing number of contractual alliance and daycare centers between corporates and vendors are due to the global increase in childcare software market. Integrating advanced technologies such as Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), artificial intelligence and more, is gaining traction between different sectors. In the current market scenario, the emergence of artificial intelligence into the childcare system is anticipated to benefit both daycare centers and families.

Opportunities

Increasing demand for enhanced security solutions

Enhanced security solutions are the requirement of the hour in the childcare industry. Due to this parents can cyber visit childcare classrooms through internet to monitor their children activities from a distance. For instance, an official individual must log in at a security checkpoint to enter the center and school leader software tracks each person who enters and leaves the center. This software also comprises a built-in messaging system to increase communication between parents and staff.

Moreover, the increasing prevalence of software that will aid in analyzing behavior and monitoring record of children and centers will further increase several opportunities that will lead to the growth of the childcare software industry during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the childcare software market are:

AIS Software (U.S.)

CHILDCARE (U.K.)

Procare Software, LLC (U.S.)

EZChildTrack (U.S.)

HiMama (Canada)

Jackrabbit Technologies (U.S.)

Kindertales (U.S.)

LifeCubby (U.S.)

Smartcare (India)

Sandbox Software Solutions (Canada)

Iris Software, Inc. (U.S.)

TimeSavr (U.S.)

Tadpoles (U.S.)

OnCare. (Germany)

iCare Software (U.S.)

EntLogics (India)

Speicherhafen GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Bloomz (U.S.)

Critical Insights Related to the Childcare Software Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Key Drivers

Increasing demand for childcare facilities

One of the major features driving the growth of the global childcare software market is the growing demand for childcare facilities to increase the existing procedure in schools, childcare centers and homes. Childcare software saves time of pre-schools and childcare centers by automating administrative tasks such as reporting, invoicing and admissions.

Growing interconnection of childcare Software with social media tools

Many childcare software are interconnected with social media tools due to this childcare centers can easily connect with parents on social media by software. For instance, Procare is a popular childcare software that stores information about child and their family. Procare software also has several modules for data management, attendance tracking and accounting. Thus, the increasing interconnection of childcare Software with social media tools is expected to propel the market's growth rate.

Moreover, increasing integration of consumer relationship management tools, growing preferences towards optimisation of child care centre processes, rising number of working women population all over the globe are some of the major factors among other which will help in enhancing the growth of the childcare software market during the forecast period.

Global Childcare Software Market Scope

Software

Family and Child Data Management

Time and Activity Management

Nutrition Management

Attendance Tracker

Employee Data Management

Payroll

Accounting

Platform Type

Cloud-Based/Web-Based

PC

Mobile

End User

Parents

Daycare Centers

Play Schools

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Childcare Software Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Regional Analysis/Insights: Childcare Software Market

The childcare software market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, software, platform type and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the childcare software market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the childcare software market owing to the increasing number of technological advancements and the increasing usage of smartphones for monitoring children in this region.

Asia-Pacific will continue to project the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029 owing to increasing internet demand along with growing smartphone sales in this region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Childcare Software Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Childcare Software Market, By Software Global Childcare Software Market, By Platform Type Global Childcare Software Market, By End User Global Childcare Software Market, By Region Global Childcare Software Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

