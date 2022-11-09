Elite Alliance Opens Quinta Tenerías Residence Club in the Heart of San Miguel De Allende Mexico

Quinta Tenerías Residence Club Officially Welcome Owners to the #1 City in the World

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elite Alliance®, the leader in luxury fractional real estate, hospitality management, and vacation home exchange, open the doors to Quinta Tenerías Residence Club, located in downtown San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, offering five newly constructed shared-ownership, luxury residences. The intimate and elegant private residence club sits within the heart of San Miguel, voted the #1 City in the World by Travel + Leisure readers, and affords owners the opportunity to easily walk through the city streets and enjoy an enviable array of amenities, services, and privileges. Elite Alliance was retained by Quinta Tenerías to create the fractional ownership structure and supervise the sales and marketing efforts for the Club. The team at Elite Alliance is also providing its expertise in management and rental services, including membership into its vacation exchange program.

"We are delighted to share the captivating appeal of San Miguel de Allende with our owners and guests, for it is a truly magnificent city one must experience for themself," said Rogelio Villanueva, CEO and Founder of Quinta Tenerías Residence Club. "The club is in close proximity to colorful festivals of the region and some of the most acclaimed tourist attractions in Mexico. The captivating history and culture of San Miguel allow visitors to take part in diverse activities, cultural experiences, and intense excursions like nowhere else in the world. I am pleased our owners get to experience the city's unique charm each time they stay with us."

Elite Alliance was selected to provide its expertise in all areas of the Club's development, from conception to delivery, to sell through and beyond. Elite Alliance Real Estate is leading the sales efforts for the Club and providing additional guidance in community planning, fractional structuring, and marketing strategy. Elite Alliance Hospitality was elected as its management company, providing a dedicated team of professionals to ensure the highest level of quality and service to all who visit.

"Club owners can relax in their San Miguel home with friends and family while enjoying resort services, send unaccompanied guests, rent unused vacation time, and exchange vacations with owners of other luxury homes and residence clubs in +120 international locations through Elite Alliance Exchange," said Rob Goodyear, President of Elite Alliance.

Owners select from two categories of luxurious two-bedroom residences, either the 1,450-square-foot Luxe Residences or the 1,980-square-foot Grand Residences. Each shared-ownership club home comes elegantly furnished without the worries, responsibilities, or financial burdens of full-time homeownership. The Luxe Residences are single-story with terraces overlooking interior gardens. The Grand Residences are two-story residences with an outdoor terrace offering Cathedral views. Shared-owners have access to the rooftop amenities, concierge services, and multi-use spaces for outdoor cooking, yoga, and fitness.

