Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Growth by Current and Upcoming Trends, Opportunities to 2025

Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market

Increasing deployment of automation technologies are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the growth of the AI in manufacturing market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in the use of machine vision and computer vision globally drives the growth of artificial intelligence in the manufacturing market. In addition, growth in venture capital investments also significantly contributes to market growth. Furthermore, the rise in standards of living and recent developments in emerging economies such as China and India have created a major growth potential for AI in the manufacturing sector.

Download the Free sample report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4747

However, disinclination among manufacturers to adopt AI-based technologies and the threat of lots of jobs substituted by AI-based technology systems are expected to hinder the market demand. Conversely, enduring technological advancements such as smarter AI chips and others by key players are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

An increase in demand for artificial Intelligence in the manufacturing market has been witnessed owing to a rise in the adoption of the Internet of Things and an increase in awareness about customer satisfaction. In addition, the development of smarter and more efficient robots is expected to propel market growth. However, the high cost of implementing this technology and the high threat to human dignity are anticipated to restrain the market growth.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4747

Based on the deployment, the on-premise segment is expected to garner the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. According to the industry segment, the automobile sector is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue in 2017, owing to the capability of artificial Intelligence in manufacturing to achieve fewer errors and mass production.

COVID-19 Scenarios:

The global pandemic has affected a major part of the manufacturing industry which, in turn, impedes the adoption of artificial intelligence by companies. However, certain manufacturing companies including food & beverages and pharmaceuticals are permitted to continue production amid COVID-19. Moreover, the global lockdown has urged other manufacturing companies to halt production.

Access the full summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-in-manufacturing-market

The key players profiled in this report include Bosch, Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Siemens AG.

Key Findings of the Artificial Intelligence in the Manufacturing Market:

• Based on the application segment, the predictive maintenance and machinery inspection segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2017, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 54.9% during the forecast period.

• North America generated the highest revenue in 2017, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 55.5%.

• The computer vision segment based on technology generated the highest revenue in 2017, and is estimated to grow at the rate of 56.0%.

• In Asia-Pacific, China accounted for the largest market share in 2017.

Buy This Research Report at: https://bit.ly/3UEhqlw

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Related Report:

1. Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.