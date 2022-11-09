Radiation Oncology Market to Gain $15.23 Bn by 2031, At 7.8% CAGR

Radiation Oncology Market Share

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radiotherapy is used to treat cancer by radiating the tumour cells and destructing its growth and division procedure the rising incidence and prevalence of cancer, the growing awareness of radiotherapy's therapeutic benefits, and technological developments in the field of radiotherapy are the main factors driving this market's expansion. The use of radiotherapy is also being boosted by significant opportunities presented by emerging economies and rising government spending on cancer treatment. Radiation therapy persists as an important part of treatment with nearly 50% of cancer patients receiving it and with a contribution of 40% of the curative treatment.

The key players in the global radiation oncology market are 𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐤𝐭𝐚 𝐀𝐁, 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐌𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐈𝐁𝐀 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞, 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐝𝐚) 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐁𝐃, 𝐈𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐚 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

The major factors driving the market include rising incidence of cancer, increasing use of radiotherapy in cancer treatment, and technological developments in radiotherapy devices. The radiation oncology market is expected to be driven by technological developments to increase the efficacy and safety of North America region has a major share in the radiation oncology market, accounting for over 43.7%, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years. The presence of the most sophisticated and advanced healthcare infrastructure in North America, particularly in the U.S., is driving can treatment. A combination of 4D imaging and radiotherapy, known as 4D radiotherapy, enables real-time tumour tracking and provides precise data on tumour size, shape, area, and volume. Using this combination, physicians can deliver a conformal dose while compensating for organ, tumour or patient movement. These factors are expected to drive the global radiation oncology market share.

However, one of the major obstacles in the radiation oncology market is the shortage of qualified radiation therapists. For example, in Bangladesh, there are only 0.76 radiation therapists for every 1,000 cancer patients, whereas in developed countries there are usually 2-3 radiation therapists for every 1,000 cancer patients. The situation in India is comparable. In addition, physicians in many countries lack experience and training in radiation oncology.

By region, thecer patients in these locations to adopt radiation oncology procedures. Rising prevalence of breast cancer, particularly in developed countries in the region, as a result of aging, obesity, and radiation exposure, is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has recently introduced nine federal programs to encourage cancer prevention and early detection by giving additional funding for better cancer treatment methods, which is expected to drive the market revenue growth in the near future.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest Of Asia Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Others

