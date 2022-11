Radiation Oncology Market to Gain $15.23 Bn by 2031, At 7.8% CAGR

Radiation Oncology Market Share

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radiotherapy is used to treat cancer by radiating the tumour cells and destructing its growth and division procedure the rising incidence and prevalence of cancer, the growing awareness of radiotherapy's therapeutic benefits, and technological developments in the field of radiotherapy are the main factors driving this market's expansion. The use of radiotherapy is also being boosted by significant opportunities presented by emerging economies and rising government spending on cancer treatment. Radiation therapy persists as an important part of treatment with nearly 50% of cancer patients receiving it and with a contribution of 40% of the curative treatment.

The key players in the global radiation oncology market are ๐•๐š๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ง ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐„๐ฅ๐ž๐ค๐ญ๐š ๐€๐, ๐€๐œ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐š๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐, ๐Œ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ, ๐ˆ๐๐€ ๐–๐จ๐ซ๐ฅ๐๐ฐ๐ข๐๐ž, ๐๐จ๐ซ๐๐ข๐จ๐ง (๐‚๐š๐ง๐š๐๐š) ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐๐ƒ, ๐ˆ๐ฌ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐š๐ง๐š๐œ๐ž๐š ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐ฏ๐ญ. ๐‹๐ญ๐.

๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ก๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐š๐๐ข๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ง๐œ๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž - ๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-19 ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐š๐ญ:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/18888

The major factors driving the market include rising incidence of cancer, increasing use of radiotherapy in cancer treatment, and technological developments in radiotherapy devices. The radiation oncology market is expected to be driven by technological developments to increase the efficacy and safety of North America region has a major share in the radiation oncology market, accounting for over 43.7%, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years. The presence of the most sophisticated and advanced healthcare infrastructure in North America, particularly in the U.S., is driving can treatment. A combination of 4D imaging and radiotherapy, known as 4D radiotherapy, enables real-time tumour tracking and provides precise data on tumour size, shape, area, and volume. Using this combination, physicians can deliver a conformal dose while compensating for organ, tumour or patient movement. These factors are expected to drive the global radiation oncology market share.

However, one of the major obstacles in the radiation oncology market is the shortage of qualified radiation therapists. For example, in Bangladesh, there are only 0.76 radiation therapists for every 1,000 cancer patients, whereas in developed countries there are usually 2-3 radiation therapists for every 1,000 cancer patients. The situation in India is comparable. In addition, physicians in many countries lack experience and training in radiation oncology.

By region, thecer patients in these locations to adopt radiation oncology procedures. Rising prevalence of breast cancer, particularly in developed countries in the region, as a result of aging, obesity, and radiation exposure, is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has recently introduced nine federal programs to encourage cancer prevention and early detection by giving additional funding for better cancer treatment methods, which is expected to drive the market revenue growth in the near future.

๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest Of Asia Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Others

๐’๐ฉ๐ž๐š๐ค ๐ญ๐จ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/18888

๐ ๐‘๐„๐๐”๐„๐๐“๐‹๐˜ ๐€๐’๐Š๐„๐ƒ ๐๐”๐„๐’๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐๐’?

Q1. What are the driving factors and opportunities in the global radiation oncology market?

Q2. Which application wise industry sub-segment held the maximum share of the global radiation oncology market in 2021?

Q3. What current trends will influence the Radiation Oncology market in the next few years?

Q4. Which region will provide more business opportunities for the global radiation oncology market in the future?

Q5. Who are the leading market players active in the radiation oncology market?

Q6. What are the key growth strategies of global radiation oncology market players?

Q7. Who are the potential customers of global radiation oncology industry?

Q8. What are the key benefits of the global radiation oncology report?

๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ:

๐€๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ฎ๐œ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐ซ ๐€๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐›๐จ๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก, 2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/antinuclear-antibody-test-market

๐’๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‚๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก - 2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/single-cell-analysis-market-A06188

๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ง๐จ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐œ๐ก๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก - 2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/immunohistochemistry-market-A11199

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก - 2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/compounding-pharmacies-market-A11920

๐‡๐จ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ž๐๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก - 2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hospital-beds-market-A15374

๐Ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐›๐ข๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค - 2025 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/orthobiologics-market

๐“๐ž๐ง๐๐จ๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐š๐ข๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ - 2031 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tendon-repair-market-A17088