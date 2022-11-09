Human Microbiome Modulators Market Size Worth USD 8.15 Billion 2030 by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure is a significant factor driving global human microbiome modulators market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global human microbiome modulators market size is expected to reach USD 8.15 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 16.5% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure rising geriatric population around the world, increasing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases, rising burden of lifestyle-induced disorders such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity, and rapid adoption of preventive medicine. Microbiome modulators are intended to inhibit protein fermentation and formation of toxic metabolites including NH3, amines, and phenolic, while promoting fermentation of carbohydrates and production of Short Chain Fatty Acids (SCFAs), or good metabolites. In addition, SCFAs fuel colonocytes, promote intestinal motility, absorb nutrients, maintain colonic pH, boost immune system, and have antineoplastic properties. For instance, on 24 March 2022, Prof Chris Barnes from UCL recommended establishment of an Institute of Microbiome Engineering (IME) with eight pillars. These themes will explore physical and engineering problems underlying architecture of host-microbiota systems when combined with greater data sets and community standards for experimental studies. Another such instance includes allocation of over USD 44 million by the Australian Government, in the future competitiveness of Australian health and medical research through National Health and Medical Research Council. It is primarily aimed at funding international collaborations, postgraduate scholarships, research equipment as well as infrastructure. Aforementioned instances depict that increasing investments in research and healthcare infrastructure serves to build more awareness and interest in microbiome research, which in turn, drives human microbiome modulators market growth.

Currently, application of Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) is an emerging trend in the human microbiome modulators industry. CRISPR is now being incorporated into phages to impact bacteria, where bacteria employ CRISPR to fight against phages. CRISPR technologies have the ability to provide greater control over microbiome communities. For example, one may eradicate drug-resistant microorganisms while leaving helpful ones alone. This type of control is essential in combating antibiotic resistance, which is fast increasing around the globe and substantially hindering efforts to manage microbiological illnesses. Thus, such growing trends are expected to influence and drive human microbiome modulator market revenue growth positively.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/376

For many years, Human Microbiome Modulators has been utilized in a wide range of sectors to improve functional surfaces of metal components. It is a weld build-up process that readily surpasses conventional welding processes, such as Tungsten Inert Gas (TIG) for advanced weld repair applications and Plasma Transferred Arc (PTA) welding, in present days. Human Microbiome Modulators enables power densities not normally feasible with conventional thermal techniques, resulting in minimal heat input, minimal deformation, and avoidance of post-weld heat treatments. In addition, growing adoption of Human Microbiome Modulators technologies over conventional lasers is expected to drive revenue growth of the market. Various companies are introducing advanced Human Microbiome Modulators technologies in the market. For instance, in August 2020, Bilsing Automation, a Germany-based automotive stamping and material handling solutions provider announced the introduction of EHLA, which is a high-speed Laser Metal Deposition (LMD) Human Microbiome Modulators technique that helps shield components from corrosion and wear. In comparison to hard chrome plating, thermal spraying, and conventional LMD, this technique offers a quicker, more affordable, and ecologically friendly option for coating surfaces.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 29 August 2022, BioGaia and its subsidiary MetaboGen opened a pilot facility in Eslöv to meet specifications such as particular conditions and novel technical solutions needed for development of next-generation probiotic goods. This facility produces bacteria with different fermentation requirements such as regular lactobacilli and new, oxygen-sensitive strains. The tailored and automated pilot plant will be used for controlled manufacture of items for clinical trials, process development, and product launch. The plant gives BioGaia control over whole project development process, from inception phases to in-house pilot scale manufacture in collaboration with BioGaia Production.

Increasing prevalence of ailments, such as inflammatory disease, diabetic mellitus, and cancer, among others, are some factors driving market revenue growth throughout the forecast period. Probiotics can be used as a part of nutrition to modify structure and function of microbiome. For example, Colorectal Cancer (CRC), is expected to account for around 147,950 new cases and 53,200 deaths in 2020. Probiotics successfully modify intestinal microbiota, improve surgical results, and reduce inflammatory markers in CRC patients. Probiotics are an important therapy option for a wide range of conditions, including IBD and diabetes. They will be extremely useful in treatment of skin, GI, dental, respiratory, and other disorders in the future. Furthermore, probiotics have been shown to be effective in animal models in preventing viral and bacterial lower respiratory tract infections.

Increased investments for Research & Development (R&D) efforts internationally is a major factor driving market revenue growth during the forecast period. As of 2019, over USD 3 billion has been spent on gut microbiome-related innovative firms. In the recent years, Merck and Co., Gilead, Genentech, and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) have all made large investments in microbiome businesses. Takeda has created collaborations worth hundreds of millions of dollars with a variety of businesses in microbiome therapeutics field during the last six years including Finch, Debiopharm, Enterome, and Nubiyota.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed primarily to implementation of new technologies. For example, HelloBiome, is a microbiome platform established in the U.S. that combines cutting-edge next-generation sequencing with a breakthrough AI-powered technique that leverages hundreds of bacteria found in microbiome to cluster skin profiles. HelloBiome makes it simple for researchers and businesses to find insights stored within microbiome, with white-glove support from ELSI Skin Health Inc.'s microbiome experts. Furthermore, it is projected that rising prevalence of lifestyle illnesses, increased emphasis on preventive healthcare, and increased interest in probiotics will accelerate market expansion throughout the projection period.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/human-microbiome-modulators-market

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Human Microbiome Modulators market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global human microbiome modulators market based on product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030)

Probiotics and Creams

Prebiotics and Dietary Supplements

Drugs

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030)

Digestive Health

Immune Health

Women’s Health

Oral Health

Others

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Human Microbiome Modulators market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Sanofi, Procter & Gamble, Bayer AG, DSM, DuPont, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., BioGaia AB, Probi, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, and Ingredion.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/376

Key reasons to buy the Global Human Microbiome Modulators Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Human Microbiome Modulators market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

Regional Outlook of Human Microbiome Modulators Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Request Customization as per your specific requirement@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/376

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

Top 10 Leading Companies in the Battery Recycling Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-leading-companies-in-the-battery-recycling-market

Top 10 Leading Companies in the Artificial Organs Industry

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-leading-companies-in-the-artificial-organs-industry

Advancements in Delivery of Radiotherapy and Rising Need to Improve Cancer Management to Fuel Growth of Radiotherapy Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/advancements-in-delivery-of-radiotherapy-to-fuel-growth-of-radiotherapy-market

Paradigm Shift Towards Sustainable Food Production and Healthy Eating Trends to Drive Plant-based Proteins Market Growth

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/plant-based-proteins-market-growth

Top 10 Companies Providing Molecular Diagnostics Tools and Technologies to Improve Disease Management and Therapy

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-companies-providing-molecular-diagnostics-tools

Electronic Health Records Market – Driven By Rising Need for High-Quality Patient Care and Better Patient-Clinician Interaction

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/electronic-health-records-market-driven-by-rising-need-for-high-quality-patient-care

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade