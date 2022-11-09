MDC offers free prescribed burn workshops Dec. 7 at Brookfield and Dec. 15 near Princeton

Body

St. Joseph, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer free prescribed burn workshops on Dec. 7 at Brookfield and Dec. 15 at the Lake Paho Conservation Area near Princeton. Prescribed fire can help landowners reduce unwanted vegetation, and the burns can boost native grasses and wildflowers that enhance wildlife habitat. Prescribed burns can also be used to improve forage conditions in grazing or haying pastures.

Once registered for the workshops, participants will receive an email from instructors with links to an online course that must be completed before attending the workshop. The combined online and in-person sessions will give participants the knowledge they need to safely conduct prescribed burns on private land. Instructors will provide information on how to plan a burn, neighborhood burn co-ops, equipment, weather conditions, and safety. Participants must be ages 18 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed.

The workshop in Brookfield will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Linn County Area Career Center, which is connected to Brookfield High School. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4GE.

The workshop near Princeton will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, at MDC’s Lake Paho Conservation Area. If weather permits, a demonstration burn will be conducted. Participants should have leather boots, leather gloves, and wear all-cotton clothing. Bandannas are also helpful. Refreshments will be provided. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Ga.