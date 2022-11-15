Travel South USA Brings International Showcase to Louisville, Kentucky
More Than 400 Tourism Professionals Expected to ParticipateATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel South USA, the Official Regional Destination Marketing Organization of the Southern USA, is pleased to bring International Showcase to Louisville, Ky, November 27-30, 2022. The premier Marketplace event of the south, International Showcase will host more than 400 tourism professionals for three days of intensive meetings, with the goal of delivering more visitors, spending more time, and more money in the Southern region of the United States.
Travel South USA, Team Kentucky and Louisville Tourism will roll out the red carpet to international delegates, including tour operators and trade journalists from Canada, Europe, Latin America, and Oceania. In addition, inbound receptive tour companies in the USA, along with Southern destinations, hotels, restaurants, attractions, and experience providers, will participate in the event.
“We are excited to welcome top tourism leaders from around the world, and our partners from the 12 southern states to International Showcase,” said Mike Mangeot, Commissioner, Kentucky Tourism, and current vice-chair of the Travel South USA Board of Directors. “The three days of intensive meetings and special events provide inspiration and opportunity for future international travel to the American south, and the Commonwealth of Kentucky”.
“Bringing Travel South’s International Showcase to Louisville is a huge honor,” shared Mike Mangeot. “From the moment the delegates touch down at Muhammad Ali International Airport to the closing event at the Kentucky Derby Museum, we will be unified in one purpose: to create an event our guests will never forget.”
The first official gathering is a brunch hosted at the Muhammed Ali Center, a site on the US Civil Rights Trail known for mobilizing the Champ's legacy to foster respect, inspiring generations of changemakers, and advancing social justice. The Travel South Ambassadors Honor's Night will be a progressive dinner held in the Frazier History Museum, the official starting point of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. The full delegation will join the evening during Bourbon and Bites at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience.
The previous two years have significantly impacted inbound visitation to the whole of the USA, and it is now time to re-ignite the actions that will strengthen the recovery of the lucrative international visitor. In 2019, the Travel South region enjoined close to $8 billion in direct revenue to accommodations, attractions, restaurants and travel service providers. The region is working to recover faster than analysts expect and grow to $10 billion before 2025.
Kentucky partners across the Bluegrass state will host post-event tours throughout Kentucky for the international guests, allowing them to see, hear and experience the beauty of the Commonwealth. Additional post-event tours will be crisscrossing in Western Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.
For more information, visit TravelSouthInternationalShowcase
Angelica De Stefano
Travel South USA
+1 404-231-1790
email us here