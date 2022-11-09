Tendon Repair Market to Gain $3.2+ Bn by 2031, At 6.2% CAGR

Tendon Repair Market Size, Share, demand

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tendon repair is surgery for the treatment of damaged tendon. A tendon is a tough, high-tensile-strength band of dense fibrous connective tissue that connects muscle to bone. A tendon repair surgery is help in bring back normal range of motion and function to an injured tendon. Tendon repair surgery is performed in shoulders, elbows, ankles, thighs, knees, and fingers because most of damage tendon affect these organs. Tendon injuries are more common among people whose occupations or recreational athletic activities require repetitive motion of the shoulder, knee, elbow, or ankle joints. Injuries to the tendons in the shoulder often occur among baseball players, window washers, violinists, dancers, carpenters, and some assembly line workers.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Stryker Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., Medical Device Business Services, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Holdings, Smith+Nephew, TendoMed, BioPro, Inc, Aevumed, Alafair Biosciences

In addition, increased R&D activities for advances in hip replacement surgeries, product launches, and product approvals are contributing to the growth of the hip replacement market. For instance, Suzhou Minimally Invasive Orthopedics (Group) Co, Ltd, also known as MicroPort Orthopedics, the market leader in orthopedic prosthetics, received the "Green Path", a special approval process for innovative medical devices, from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China in June 2021 for its MicroPort Orthopedics femoral head made of a zirconium-niobium alloy.

The major factors that drive the tendon repair market growth are surge in number of geriatric populations suffering from tendonitis; continuous increase in awareness regarding exercise, physical fitness; increase in interest of gym & body building, rise in sports related injuries and surge in road accident cases. The market is also growing due to rise in R&D investments, which are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

However, the sales of tendon repair product have witnessed hindrances, owing to lack of skilled professionals for surgeries of damaged tendon in emerging and less developed countries, high-cost tendon repair surgeries are the key factors restraining the market. Strict regulatory rules regarding selling and lengthy approval time for tendon repair product are also hamper the market growth. Due to these factors, the sales of premium tendon repair product are minimum. Conversely, the introduction of new product of tendon repair into developing nations is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.

